‘Tis the Season Listings 2024

Santa Barbara’s Annual Guide to Holiday Happenings

by Terry Ortega | December 5, 2024

Trees

Lights, Nativities, and Parades

Health & Wellness

Especially Fun for the Little Ones

Holiday Fun for Everyone

Arts, Dance, Theater, Concerts

Markets and Shopping

Classes/Workshops

Adult Holiday Fun

The New Year

Anthony’s Christmas Trees Pick out the perfect centerpiece, swag, and boughs. Thu., Dec. 5-Sun., Dec. 24. Fri.:-Sat.: 9am-9pm; Sun.: 10am-7pm; Mon.-Thu.: 9am-8pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Free. Call (805) 966-6668. anthonyschristmastrees.com



Big Wave Dave’s Christmas Tree Lot Pick out the perfect holiday noble, Douglas, grand, Silvertip, Fraser, or Nordmann fir. Thu., Dec. 5-Tue., Dec. 24. 10am-9pm (Sun., Dec. 24: 10am-5pm). La Cumbre Plaza, Macy’s parking lot, 3865 State St. Free. Call (805) 218-0282. tinyurl.com/BigWaveDave-Trees



Lane Farms Christmas Patch See the farm animals and tractors and check out the corn maze while choosing from fresh noble, Nordmann, or Douglas fir trees. Thu., Dec. 5-Tue., Dec. 23. 10am-8pm. Lane Farms, 308 S. Walnut Lane. Free. Call (805) 964-3773. lanefarmssb.com/christmas-patch

Lights, Nativities, and Parades

ZooLights Walk through an immersive magical world of lights, featuring handcrafted silk-covered lanterns lit with more than 50,000 LED bulbs that showcase animal and nature scenes from around the world. Reservations are required. ZooLights will show through January 12, 2025. Thu., Dec 5-Sun, Jan. 12, 2025. 4:30-8:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$35. Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org/zoolights



Solvang Julefest Light & Music Show Every evening, Solvang Park will come alive with a 10-minute light and music display on the hour. Thu., Dec. 5-Sun., Jan.5, 2025. Showtimes: 5, 6, 7, 8, 9pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



Solvang Julefest Trolley Christmas Light Tour Take a tour (1.5 hours) of the Christmas lights through the Santa Ynez Valley while sipping fresh hot chocolate. Children under age 2 must sit on your lap. Dec. 5-6, 13-14, 19-20, 22, 26-29. 6 and 8pm. $28. Check in: Solvang Visitor Ctr., 1639 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest

Lompoc Annual Children’s Christmas Season Parade and Tree Lighting Community groups, individuals, and businesses will express their pride in Lompoc and their community spirit with this year’s theme of Dreaming of a White Christmas followed by the Community Christmas Tree-Lighting in Centennial Square (119 E. Cypress Ave.). Fri., Dec. 6, 6pm. Pine Ave. and H St., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 875-8100. tinyurl.com/Lompoc-Parade



S.B. Downtown Annual Holiday Tree-Lighting Event Kick off the season with wreath-making, photos with Santa, music, performances, tunes from DJ Darla Bea, and the lighting of the holiday tree. Fri., Dec. 6. 5-7pm. In front of The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. Free. tinyurl.com/SB-TreeLighting



Rockstar Tour of Lights Climb aboard the trolley for a 90-minute tour of all the amazing Christmas lights and decorations in S.B. Tours are available for private charters only. Fri., Dec. 6-Sat., Dec. 24. 5:30, 7:30, and 9:15pm. 20-32 passenger tours: $700-$800/trolley. Call (805) 451-999 or email info@rockstartrolley.com. tinyurl.com/RockstarTrolley



Solvang Julefest Tree-Lighting Ceremony Join for Solvang’s annual tree-lighting with ballerinas, entertainment, and caroling followed by a light show. Fri., Dec. 6. 5:30pm. Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang (First St. and Mission Dr.). Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/SolvangJulefest2024

Third Annual S.Y.V. Holiday Lights Festival Stroll through an enchanted garden light experience that will feature the mini Polar Express train (additional cost), falling snow, a marketplace with merchant and food vendors, marshmallow roasting, live reindeer on selected days, entertainment, and selfies with Santa. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 6-8, 13-15, and 20-22. 5-8:30pm. Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr., Buellton. GA (ages 13+): $25; children: free-$15. Call (805) 245-5603. syvholidaylights.com



Solvang Julefest Parade: Gingerbread Dreams Watch more than 400 participants at this parade of floats, dancers, horses, marching bands, and more with an opportunity to meet Mr. Claus afterward. Sat., Dec. 7, 11am, First St. and Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



The 38th Annual Parade of Lights and Winter Wonderland Experience a winter wonderland on the pier with elves, holiday music, 12 tons of snow, and an appearance from Santa, followed by a human-powered water parade, tree lighting, the Parade of Lights with the theme of “Yuletide Pirates,” and a brief fireworks show. Sun., Dec. 8. Winter wonderland: 3-5pm; human-powered parade: 3:30-5pm; tree-lighting: 5pm; Parade of Lights: 5:30pm. S.B. Harbor, Stearns Wharf, and West Beach (off Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. Call (805) 897-1962. santabarbaraca.gov/paradeoflights



Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade 2024 This annual parade will feature floats, musical ensembles, dance groups, and Santa! Sat., Dec. 7. 6pm. Hollister Ave. from Orange to Kinman. Free. tinyurl.com/GoletaParade2024

The 70th Annual Milpas Street Holiday Parade: Una Noche de las Posadas (The Inns) This reenactment of Joseph and Mary’s search for shelter that is observed throughout Latin America begins at the Presidio Chapel and ends at Casa de la Guerra with songs and food provided by Rudy’s. Shop the Mujeres Market from 5-9pm, with the reenactment beginning at 7pm. Fri., Dec. 13. 5-10pm, El Presidio de Santa Bárbara State Historic Park, 123 E. Canon Perdido St. Free. Call (805) 965-0093. sbthp.org/lasposadas



Solvang Julefest Daylight and Candlelight Tours Choose between a morning or an early evening tour of the village to learn about Danish traditions and Solvang history from a local Dane dressed in traditional folk dress. Daylight: Dec. 13-14, 20-21, 23-24, 27-28, 10am; Candlelight: Dec. 17-20, 23, 26-28, 5pm. Ages 4+: $64. Check in: Solvang Visitor Ctr., 1639 Copenhagen Dr., Solvang. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



Sueños Navideños/Christmas Dreams All are invited to this annual Eastside tradition that will feature marching bands, floats, dignitaries, dancers, and Santa Claus! Sat., Dec. 14. 5:30-7:30pm. On Milpas Street starting on De la Guerra St. and ending on Mason St. Free. Email events@sbeastside.org. sbeastside.org/holiday-parade



The 32nd Annual Living Nativity The community is invited to see this silent re-creation of the Holy Night with actors in costumes portraying the Holy Family, Wise Men, angels, and shepherds along with camels, sheep, donkeys, and goats. See the extensive collection of crèches (Nativity sets) from around the world and enjoy free cider and cookies. Fri., Dec. 20-Sat., Dec. 21. 5:30-7:30pm. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 963-3579. tinyurl.com/LivingNativity2024

Hillside’s Eighth Annual Shining Light on Abilities Take in this festive display of lights and interactive holiday decorations that will feature more lights than ever before and a residential facility for 59 people with developmental disabilities. Sat.-Tue., Dec. 7-31. Hillside House, 1235 Veronica Springs Rd. Free. hillsidesb.org



Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade Celebrate this magical time of year by watching area businesses and community members bringing you holiday cheer. Sat. Dec. 14. 3pm. Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. facebook.com/CarpinteriaParades



All Saints-by-the-Sea Christmas Festival & Tree Lighting The community is invited for music, food, crafts, gifts, and more with the All Saints community. Sun., Dec. 8. 4-6pm, All Saints-by-the-Sea, 83 Eucalyptus Ln., Montecito. Free. Call (805) 969-4771. tinyurl.com/AllSaints-Christmas



Menorah Lighting & Latkes Enjoy storytelling, traditional songs, prayer, and the lighting of the menorah on the first night of Hanukkah. Thu., Dec. 26. 5-7pm, Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Pl. Free. Call (805) 845-5800. tinyurl.com/El-Encanto-Holidays

Health & Wellness

The 41st Annual Light Up a Life Join this heartwarming ceremony of light, love, remembrance, and unity to honor the many who will be missed this holiday season. The Trees of Remembrance stars will be available for purchase before each program. Thu., Dec. 5, 5pm, Montecito Upper Village Green, corner of San Ysidro & E. Valley Rd., Montecito; Sun., Dec. 8, 5pm, Camino Real Marketplace, Storke & Marketplace Dr., Goleta; Sat., Dec. 14, 5pm, Seal Fountain, Linden Ave., Carpinteria; Sun., Dec. 15, 5:30pm, Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.; Free. Call (805) 563-8820. hospiceofsb.org/lual

City of Lompoc LED Christmas Light Exchange Program Exchange up to five strings of incandescent Christmas lights for new energy-saving LED Lights (while supplies last) and enter a raffle to win a variety of LED Christmas yard decorations and more. Bring a current City of Lompoc utility bill and a photo ID. Mon.-Fri., Dec. 5-Jan. 24, 2025, 9am-5pm, Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc; Fridays.: Dec. 5-January 24, 2025, 5-7pm. Front of City Hall near the utility payment drop box. Free. Call (805) 875-8252. tinyurl.com/Lompoc-LED

Blue Christmas Service This contemplative service of prayer, ritual, meditation, and music will provide healing space for those who experience the Christmas season as a difficult one due to loss, grief, or loneliness, and for those who love and support them. Tue., Dec. 10. 6-7pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



The S.B. Run Club Holiday 5K Run Come feel the holiday burn at this Holiday 5K! Meet at the Peppermint Parlor to embark on a downtown community run! Sun., Dec. 22, 9-10:30am, Paseo Nuevo (in North Court across from Sephora), 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. tinyurl.com/Holiday-5K

Especially Fun for the Little Ones

Photos with Santa at La Cumbre Plaza Make a reservation to take your photo with Santa in a winter wonderland! Photo packages are available for purchase. Visit the website for available hours. Thu., Dec. 5-Tue. Dec. 24, hours vary. La Cumbre Plaza (next to Starbucks), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. shoplacumbre.com/SantaPhotos



Solvang Julefest Nisser Adventure Join in on the city-wide hunt for the mischievous Solvang Nisser (Danish for “gnome”)! This group of Nisser are hidden throughout Downtown Solvang. Stop by the Solvang Visitor Ctr. (1637 Copenhagen Dr.), for a list of clues to where the Nisser are hiding. Fri., Dec. 5-Fri., Jan. 5. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest

Toys for Tots Toy Drive The County of S.B. invites you to drop off new, unwrapped toys to the lobby of the S.B. County Administration Bldg.,105 E. Anapamu St., and S.B. County Fire stations. Thu.-Wed., Dec. 5-18. Free.

tinyurl.com/Toys-For-Tots2024

sbcfire.com/county-fire-stations



Paseo Nuevo Snowfall Twirl in the snowfall, Fridays through Sundays. Fri.-Sun., Dec. 6-29. 6 and 7pm. 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



MOXI Seaside Sock Skating Enjoy frictionless fun by sliding across a specialty tile floor reminiscent of ice but without the chill. Hot chocolate and adult beverages will be available for purchase. Thu., Dec. 5-Mon., Jan. 20, 2025. 10am-5pm. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St. Free-$20. Call (805) 770-5000. moxi.org/calendar/seaside-sock-skating



Waldorf School of S.B. Winter Faire Bring the entire family for pine-needle sledding, candle and ornament making, a cake walk, the cookie crystal room, and more (tokens available for purchase to participate in events), a Makers’ Market, live music, and Mony’s Food Truck and Bonafide Coffee (with items for purchase). Sat., Dec 7. Noon-5pm. The Waldorf School of S.B., 7421 Mirano Dr., Goleta. Freeadmission. Call (805) 967-6656. waldorfsantabarbara.org/winter-faire



Solvang Julefest Photos with Santa Come on out to Solvang Park to take a photo with Mr. Claus, and be sure to have your lists ready. Sat.-Sun., Dec 7-8, 14-15, 21-22. Noon-4pm, Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest

Goleta Depot Candy Cane Train Take a ride on this holiday express all decked out with holiday lights and decorations. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 7-8, 14-15, 21-22, 28-29. Noon-4pm. Goleta Depot, 300 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Free. Call (805) 964-3540. goletadepot.org/events



Holiday Festival of Trains All ages are welcome to experience a large model train collection chugging around a winter wonderland display. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 14-15. Community Rm., Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Free. Call (805) 964-7878. tinyurl.com/Goleta-Festival-Trains



The Petersens Christmas Tour 2024 This American roots music band will bring their music of the Ozarks to S.B. with a concert full of Christmas classics and warm family moments of laughter. Thu., Dec. 12. 7:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St.$26-$60. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



Lompoc Parks and Recreation Breakfast with Santa Join Santa and his helpers for a pancake breakfast. Write a letter to give to Santa when you meet him. Pre-registration is required. Sat., Dec. 14, 8:30 and 10am. Dick DeWees Community & Senior Ctr., 1120 W. Ocean Ave., Lompoc. Free-$12. Call (805) 875-8100. tinyurl.com/LompocSantaBreakfast



Selfies with Santa at Paseo Nuevo Take a photo with Santa indoors at the Peppermint Parlor. Packages available for purchase. Sun., Dec. 8, 15, and 22. Noon-4pm. Paseo Nuevo (in North Court across from Sephora), 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays

Westside Dance Presents The Nutcracker Sweet Experience all the magic of The Nutcracker in a sweeter and shorter hour-long performance that’s perfect for all ages. Sat., Dec. 14, 11am and 4pm; Sun., Dec. 15, 4pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $15-$20. Call (805) 884-4087. tinyurl.com/Nutcracker-Sweet



Goleta School of Ballet Presents The Nutcracker Tutu Suite This very special and charming Nutcracker will feature the youngest dancers with an encore performance of favorite dances from the youngest and highest-level performers. Sat., Dec. 21. 1:30-2:30pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $15 (at the door). Call (805) 328-3823. goletaschoolofballet.com/performances

Holiday Fun for Everyone

Sustainable Holiday Open House Learn about sustainability and enjoy cider, hot cocoa, and holiday treats as you create at the DIY holiday craft stations (eco-friendly ornaments, wrapping paper), take photos with Santa and listen to the S.B. High School Madrigals sing carols (4:30-6pm). Thu., Dec. 5, 4-7pm. The City of S.B. Sustainability & Resilience Dept., 801 Garden St., Ste. 200. Free. Call (805) 564-5631. tinyurl.com/Sustainable-OpenHouse



Ornament Exchange Bring a wrapped Christmas tree ornament (for each person attending) and food or beverages to share! Fri., Dec 6. 6-8pm. Guild Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419.

trinitysb.org/upcomingevents

Westerlay Orchids Holiday Open House Enjoy seasonal bites, beverages, photos with Santa, a European Christmas market, and more! Sat., Dec. 7. 3-6pm. Westerlay Showroom, 3504 Via Real, Carpinteria. Free.

tinyurl.com/Westerlay-OpenHouse



Rancho La Patera & Stow House: Holiday at the Ranch Enjoy live music, tractor rides, children’s crafts, live music, Santa and his “rein-goats,” and more. Sat., Dec. 7. 10am-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Free-$10. Email karen@goletahistory.org. HolidayattheRanch.eventbrite.com



Buellton Winter Fest Start the day having breakfast with Santa (two sittings at 9 and 10:30 am. Reservations are required), a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, then take a trip to the Holiday Village from 4-7pm with vendors, wine, beer, 20 tons of snow, and a tree-lighting at 7pm. Sun., Dec. 8. Breakfast: Buellton Rec Ctr., 301 2nd St., Buellton; Holiday Village: River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr., Buellton. Free-$15. Call (805) 688-7829. discoverbuellton.com/buellton-winter-fest

A Cowboy Christmas The horse stable has been transformed into the North Pole with games, crafts, activities, a hot cocoa bar, a petting zoo, a visit from Santa, and more. Snacks, drinks, and beer and wine will be available for purchase. Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 5-21. 3:30 and 5:30pm. River View Park, 151 Sycamore Dr, Buellton. Children 2 and under: free, GA: $19.95. Email bob@syvhorsebackrides.com. syvcowboychristmas.com



Merry & Bright Holiday Festival The event will feature free photos with Santa, carolers, music, and more. Sat., Dec. 14. Noon-5pm. Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call (805) 684-7789. carpinteriaartscenter.org



Holidays with Santa at Hollister Village Plaza The event will feature free photos with Santa, carolers, holiday music, and more. Sat., Dec. 14. 11am-2pm. Hollister Village Plaza, 7000 Hollister Ave., Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/HollisterVillagePlaza



Los Olivos Olde-Fashioned Christmas Experience the magic of this town with ornament and cookie decorating, hot cocoa, photos with Santa, food and drink for purchase, performances, gingerbread houses on display at 4pm at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, and more. Sat., Dec. 7. 2-7pm. Downtown Los Olivos. Free.

losolivosca.com/olde-fashioned-christmas

Christmas Cookie Walk Purchase a gift box (can also be pre-ordered), and fill with tasty treats of more than 40 varieties of cookies created by parishioners. Boxes are weighed and paid for with proceeds to support the ministries of Trinity. Sun., Dec. 15. 9am-12:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. $20/box. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Ice in Paradise Winter Wonderland 2024 Take advantage of all-day public skating with skate rentals and a hot chocolate included. Wed.-Mon., Dec.18-23, 9am-9pm; Tue., Dec. 24, 9am-3:30pm. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $25. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org



Santa Ynez 12 Days of Christmas Scavenger Hunt Stroll around the Township of Santa Ynez to try and find the items from the song “The 12 Days of Christmas” among 12 businesses. Thu.-Fri. Dec. 5-Jan. 5. tinyurl.com/SYV-12Days



Nutcracker Tea Afternoon Buffet & Ballet Performance Enjoy custom-blended herbal teas, savory delights, desserts, and a performance by the State Street Ballet. Sat., Dec. 14 and 21. 11am-1pm. The Dining Room, Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Pl. $125. Call (805) 845-5800. tinyurl.com/El-Encanto-Holidays



Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at the Zoo Spend some holiday time with your animal friends at the Zoo! Reservations are required. Tue., Dec. 24-Wed., Dec. 25, 9:30am-3:30pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$25. Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org

Arts, Dance, Theater, Concerts

SBAA December Holiday Show Reception The S.B. Art Association will celebrate the opening of their holiday art show, on view through January 13, 2025. Thu., Dec. 5, 4:30-6:30pm, Faulkner Gallery, S.B. Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. Free. Call (805) 963-1026. tinyurl.com/SBAA-Reception



Gallery Los Olivos Winter Celebration Reception The salon-style hanging of art will offer a variety of subjects in all fine art mediums, framed and gallery-wrapped and hung from the floor to the ceiling. Thu., Dec. 5-Fri., Jan. 31, 2025. Reception: 2-5pm. Gallery: 10am-4pm. Gallery Los Olivos, 2920 Grand Ave., Los Olivos. Free. Call (805) 688-7517. tinyurl.com/GLO-WinterCelebration



UCSB Gospel Choir Fall Concert Join the Gospel Choir, under the direction of Victor Bell, as they celebrate the holiday season with contemporary and traditional gospel music from the rich African American culture. Fri., Dec. 6, 7:30pm. Lotte Lehmann Concert Hall, UCSB. UCSB Students/children under 12: free-$10.

tinyurl.com/UCSBGospelChoirConert

The Ojai Art Center Theater Presents It’s a Wonderful Life Radio Play Actors will bring multiple characters to life through lively voice work and clever sound effects in this delightful telling of George Bailey’s discovery of how valuable life is. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, 7:30pm; Sat-Sun., Dec. 7-8, 14-15, 22, 2pm. The Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai. $10-$20. Call (805) 640-8797. ojaiact.org



Julefest Christmas Matters Holiday Carolers Be on the lookout for this premier professional caroling group that will be strolling the downtown village, filling the air with a cappella holiday tunes. Sat., Dec. 7, 14, and 21, 4-7pm. Downtown Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



State Street Ballet Academy Presents Rudolph The State Street Ballet Young Dancers and Cold Spring School Choir will perform the tale of the misfit reindeer who embarks on a journey through the North Pole to save Christmas. Sat., Dec. 7: 6:30pm; Sun., Dec. 8: 2pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. $22-$34. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org

The Grace Fisher Foundation Presents: A Winter Music Showcase Enjoy a film by Grace Fisher and performers S.B. Chamber Players, Jackson Gillies, Will Breman, Elite Dance Company, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Grace Fisher Foundation. Sat., Dec. 7, 6pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. Students: $37-$79. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events



S.B. Downtown Holiday Cheer Live Music Enjoy live holiday music every Saturday leading up to Christmas. Sat., Dec. 7,14, 21. 4pm. Paseo Nuevo Center Court (next to Captain Fatty’s Winter Beer Garden) Free. tinyurl.com/Holiday-Music



Sing! Holiday Concert The Music Academy’s community youth choral program will perform a mix of Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter songs featuring participants in grades 1-8. Tue., Dec. 10. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Free-$10. Call (805) 969-8787. musicacademy.org/calendar



Goleta School of Ballet Presents The Nutcracker This classic holiday ballet follows Clara’s adventures in the Land of Snow with the Nutcracker Prince performed by Level 1 through the pre-professional division. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 7-8, 3pm. The Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. $22. Call (805) 328-3823.

goletaschoolofballet.com/performances

The Fourth Annual Outdoor Trinity Backstage Holiday Show Join musicians Doug Clegg, Kate Wallace, James McVay, and special guests for an afternoon of music, delectables, cider, tea, and hot cocoa on the Labyrinth. Sat., Dec. 7, 3pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. $20 suggested donation. Call (805) 965-7419.

trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Sounds and Stories of a Greek Christmas Director of Opera S.B. Kostis Protopapas, mezzo-soprano Xeni Tziouvaras, the award-winning San Marcos High School Madrigals, and more, will perform songs and stories of a traditional Greek Christmas with proceeds going toward college scholarships and community cultural events. Sat., Dec. 7, 3-6pm. St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church, 1205 San Antonio Creek Rd. $26. tinyurl.com/Greek-Christmas2024



The Alcazar Theatre Presents: Miracle on 34th Street Follow the journey of a department-store Santa Claus who claims to be the real deal and the little girl who believes in him. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 6-7, 13-14, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 8, 15, 3pm. The Alcazar Theatre, 4916 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. $15-$20. Call (805) 684-6380. thealcazar.org/calendar



Downtown Holiday Sing-Along with the Prime Time Band Listen to traditional carols to contemporary classics featuring solo vocalist Amanda Elliott, who will also lead the sing-along with a performance from the Dos Pueblos High School Choir, directed by Courtney Anderson. Fri., Dec. 13, 6-8pm. Front steps, S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Free. Email primetimebandsb@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/PrimeTimeHoliday



The 20th Annual Westmont Christmas Festival: Dwelling Place The Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, and Chamber Singers will perform an inspiring presentation with a theme, a narrative, and Christmas music. Sat., Dec. 14: 7pm; Sun., Dec. 15: 3pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $22. Call (805) 899-2222.

ticketing.granadasb.org/events



S.B. Music Club Free Holiday Concert and Reception Enjoy a festive program of choral and instrumental music by the Adelfos Ensemble with guest conductor Erin Bonski, flautist Andrea Di Maggio, and pianist Erin Bonski, followed by a post-concert reception. Sat., Dec. 14, 3pm. Free. First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. Email pattyvolner5@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/SB-Music-Club

The Choral Society Presents: The Hallelujah Project 10 Join guest narrator Meredith Baxter for a heartwarming holiday concert of classics and the children from the SING! Program, and more. Sat., Dec. 14, 7pm; Sun., Dec. 15, 3pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $20-$30; VIP: $50. Call (805) 965-6577.

sbchoral.org/concerts



UCSB Arts & Lectures Present the West Coast Premiere of Dorrance Dance’s The Nutcracker Suite Arrive early for light installations, hot cider, and performances from the S.B. Revels and UCSB Jazz Ensemble followed by a Nutcracker like you have never seen, as in this version, Tchaikovsky’s classic score has been interpreted by Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn. Bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card to benefit the United Way of S.B. County. Thu., Dec. 5, 7:30pm. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. Students: $22.50, GA: $52-$107. Call (805) 893-3535. artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events

Ice in Paradise Country Christmas on Ice Step into a winter wonderland as the magic of the season comes to life on ice. Watch from ice level or from the mezzanine. Sat., Dec. 14, 12:30 and 3:30pm. 6985 Santa Felicia Dr., Goleta. $20-$30. Call (805) 879-1550. iceinparadise.org



S.B. Festival Ballet Presents The Nutcracker at the Arlington S.B.’s treasured holiday tradition is back for its 49th year. This enchanting production will feature guest artists from the Dance Theater of Harlem and the San Francisco Ballet alongside students from UCSB and SBFB and, as always, a live orchestra bringing you Clara, the Sugar Plum Fairy, mischievous mice, and more. Sat., Dec. 14, 2:30 and 7pm; Sun., Dec. 15, 2:30pm. $50-$92. Call (805) 899-2901. santabarbarafestivalballet.com/



M. Dance & Friends Presents Holiday Gospel Brunch This event seamlessly combines the joyous celebration of traditional and contemporary gospel music backed by a live band with a delicious brunch. Sun., Dec. 15, noon. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. GA: $30; with brunch: $60. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com



S.B. Master Chorale Presents Winter’s Gifts This annual holiday concert sing-along will feature songs of the season conducted by David Torres. Sun., Dec. 15, 3pm. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1300 E. Valley Rd. Children: $5; GA: $20-$25. Email sbmasterchorale@gmail.com. sbmasterchorale.org

Venice Holiday Concert 30th Anniversary Enjoy a holiday concert by this Americana-pop band with a folk/rock/soul sound with a delicious optional dinner. Sun., Dec. 15, 8:30pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. Concert: $40; with dinner: $95. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com



UCSB Arts & Lectures Presents Pink Martini Holiday Show Pink Martini featuring China Forbes on vocals will bring its signature blend of jazz, classical, and pop music to this festive holiday show, performing classics like “White Christmas” as well as fan favorites from their studio albums. Tue., Dec. 17, 7:30pm. The Arlington Theatre, 1317 State St. Students: $24.50, GA: $46-$132. Call (805) 893-3535. artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/events



A Christmas Tradition with Shawn Thies & Friends Get in the spirit of the season with a warm, inspirational evening of original and traditional Christmas songs featuring Americana, world, and jazz sounds from Shawn Thies and her friends. Wed., Dec. 18, 7:30pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $25. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com



The Christmas Revels: A Winter Solstice Celebration — The Ghosts of Haddon Hall Follow the story of John Henry Manners, the ninth Duke of Rutland, and his family who are stranded at his dilapidated ancestral home overnight when unexpected spirits try to convince him to save the historic manor house. Sat., Dec. 21, 7:30; Sun., Dec. 22, 2:30pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Free-$80. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



Film Screening: Elf Follow the story of Buddy the oversized elf as he travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father in this 2003 Christmas movie (rated G). Fri.-Sat., Dec. 6-7, 9pm. SBIFF Film Center, 916 State St. $7-$12. Email help@sbiff.org. sbifftheatres.com



Goleta Valley Art Association: Picassos 4 Peanuts (Great Art for Not a Lot) The show will feature paintings by area artists for $300 or less in a wide range of media. The reception will be Sun., Dec. 8, 2-4pm, with crafts including ornaments, glassware, totes, cards, and more as well as wall art.Dec. 7-28, Goleta Valley Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta. Free. Fri-Sat.: 10-5:30pm; Sun.: 1-5pm; Tue.-Thu.: 10am-7pm. tinyurl.com/Picassos4Peanuts

S.B. Strummers Present Holiday Sing-Along Bring a lawn chair and blankets to join this sing-along of popular holiday songs and carols featuring the S.B. Strummers on guitars and ukuleles. Songbooks with the lyrics will be provided. Sun., Dec. 8. 2-4pm. Plaza del Mar Band Shell, 131 Castillo St. Free with donations accepted for Food from the Heart, providing meals. Email admin@sbfoodfromtheheart.com. sbfoodfromtheheart.com/sing



Sing! A Song of Winter Holiday Concert Revel in the holiday spirit with the Music Academy’s singers, representing grades 1 through 8 performing songs of Christmas, Hanukkah, and winter. Tue., Dec. 10. 6-7:30pm. Marjorie Luke Theatre, 721 E. Cota St. Free-$10. Call (805) 969-8787. tinyurl.com/MusicAcademy-Sing



The JOHNNYSWIM Christmas Show L.A.-based duo Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez will bring with their heartfelt melodies like The Pogues’ Christmas classic “Fairytale of New York” to this holiday show. Tue., Dec. 10. 8pm. Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. GA: $53.50-$73.50; VIP: $158.50 and $323.50. Call (805) 963-0761. lobero.org



Dos Pueblos Vocal Music Department Presents Winter Concert Listen to holiday favorites from the Mixed Chorus, A Cappella Choir, Jazz Choir, and Concert Choir as well as the Goleta Valley Jr. High Choir and select soloists. Wed., Dec. 11. 7-9pm, Elings Performing Arts Center, 7266 Alameda Avenue, Goleta. Free-$10. Email careycaulfield@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/DPHS-Winter



State Street Ballet Presents The Nutcracker This annual holiday favorite about Clara and the toy nutcracker that comes to life will feature an international cast of professional dancers along with 100 young dancers from the State Street Academy accompanied by the Opera San Luis Obispo Grand Orchestra. Sat., Dec. 21, 2 and 7:30pm; Sun., Dec. 22, 2pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $24-$125. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events



Free Holiday Concert Celebrate the season with a lunchtime performance from the Treble Clef Women’s Chorus, who will perform a mix of uplifting songs and traditional holiday favorites. Thu., Dec. 12. Noon-1pm. Alameda Park Bandstand, 1400 Santa Barbara St. Free. tinyurl.com/AlamedaConcert



Film Screening: Die Hard See a screening of a holiday favorite, 1988’s Die Hard (rated R) about a New York City cop (Bruce Willis) whose Christmas visit to California is interrupted by a terrorist invasion. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 13-14. 9pm. SBIFF Film Center, 916 State St. $7-$12. Email help@sbiff.org. sbifftheatres.com



SBCC Department of Music Presents Quire of Voyces: Mysteries of Christmas Concert Listen to a concert of sacred a cappella music that will convey a message of peace, love, and joy. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 14-15, 3pm. St. Anthony’s Chapel, 2300 Garden St. $15-$20. Email pattyvolner5@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/Quire-Christmas



The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale Presents Winter Wonder: A Concert of Carols Enjoy a rich selection of Christmas carols and songs, including a sing-along, featuring new director Hyejin Jung. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 14-15. 3pm, Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free-$20. Email info@syvchorale.org. syvc4horale.org

Big Brass Christmas Concert The SBCC brass musicians will perform your favorite Christmas classics. Sat., Dec. 14. Noon-2pm, Storke Placita, 20 E. De la Guerra St. Free. Call (805) 962-2098. tinyurl.com/BigBrass-Concert



The 42nd Annual Messiah Sing-Along See this performance of Handel’s Messiah with full orchestra, soloists, and the audience as the choir (bring your own score, available at Chaucer’s Books). All proceeds will benefit Unity Shoppe. Tue., Dec. 17, 7:30pm. First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave. $10. Email robyscott2@gmail.com. tinyurl.com/42nd-Messiah-SingAlong



S.B. Community Early Music Ensemble Presents The Peaceable Kingdom: A Renaissance Nativity Take in Christmas music from the Middle Ages and Renaissance featuring the animals of the nativity story. Sat., Dec. 14. 1pm, Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Vallecito Rd., Carpinteria and Sun., Dec. 22, 4pm, Carpinteria Community Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Email Jodyt@carpinteriaca.gov. tinyurl.com/CarpinteriaConcerts



Film Screening: Love Actually This 2003 movie (rated R) follows the lives of eight very different couples in dealing with their love lives in loosely interrelated tales, set in the month before Christmas. Fri.-Sat., Dec. 20-21. 9pm. SBIFF Film Center, 916 State St. $7-$12. Email help@sbiff.org. sbifftheatres.com

Markets and Shopping

Yes Store Shop at this S.B. tradition since 1968, now open year-round, for handmade, one-of-a-kind gifts such as custom jewelry, clothing, arts, and more. Thu.-Sat., Dec. 5-7 and Mon.-Wed., Dec. 9-11, 10am-6pm; Sun., Dec. 8., 10am-5pm. La Arcada Plaza, 1015 State St. Free. Call (805) 966-9777. theyesstore.com



Maritime Museum Store Shop antique nautical reproductions, books, clothes, toys, and home decor. Thu.-Sun., noon-5pm. S.B. Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Wy., Ste 190. Call (805) 962-8404. sbmm.org/museum-store



Solvang Julefest Maker’s Market This open-air market will feature crafters and area artisans who will offer one-of-a-kind holiday gift ideas, seasonal treats, and more, Wed., Dec. 11 and 18, 3-7pm, Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



S.B. Museum of Natural History Store Shop carefully curated holiday gifts, apparel, art books and supplies, stationery, drinkware, Museum publications, books, Dibblee Geologic Maps, puzzles, games, toys, and more. Wed.-Mon., 10am-5pm. S.B. Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta del Sol. Call (805) 682-4711. sbnaturestore.org

S.B. Old Mission S.B. Serra Shop Shop for books, home decor, jewelry, religious gifts, and more. Daily, 9:30am-5pm. Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. Call (805) 682-4149. santabarbaramission.org/gift-shop



Nature Art Museum Store Shop for unique items such as books, locally made crafts, and jewelry that show our love for art and nature! Thu.-Fri., Mon., Dec. 5-6, 9, 11am-4pm; Sat.-Sun., Dec. 7-8, 10am-5pm. Free. Call (805) 688-1082. store.calnatureartmuseum.org



Sixth Annual Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale Shop from more than 25 vendors, enter a raffle with proceeds going toward the Elks, and have lunch with food for purchase (noon-2pm). Bar will be open for extended hours. Fri., Dec. 6. 10am-5:30pm. Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Free. tinyurl.com/Elks-Bazaar



Rancho Santa Ynez Estates Holiday Craft Fair Enjoy refreshments as you shop for the perfect gift in the beautifully decorated clubhouse. Sat., Dec. 7. 10am-3pm. Rancho Santa Ynez Estates, 1400 Fjord Dr., Solvang. Free. tinyurl.com/RanchoSY-Fair



Ojai Design x Vintage Holiday Market Shop from curated artists and designers with music and food, drink, and chocolate for purchase. Sat.-Sun, Dec. 7-8. 10am-4pm. 202 Canada St., Ojai (across from Bart’s Books). Free admission. tinyurl.com/OjaiDesignandVintage



The Hilt Holiday Market Shop for jewelry, hats, skincare products, home goods, tasty baked goods, and more as you sip on a glass of wine. Sat., Dec. 7. 11am-4pm. The Barn at The Hilt Estate, 2240 Santa Rosa Rd., Lompoc. Free admission. Call (805) 564-8581. visitsyv.com/events



Shelter Social Club Presents Deck the Halls Holiday Market Shop goods from talented creatives and enjoy food for purchase, music, and more. Fri., Dec. 13, 6-9pm; Sat., Dec. 14, 10am-6pm, Ojai Rancho Inn, 615 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai. Free. tinyurl.com/OjaiDeckTheHalls



Rancho La Patera & Stow House Museum Store Select local gifts such as original lemon labels, ironwork, cards, toys, Goleta memorabilia, and other treasures. Sat.-Sun. 1-4pm. Rancho La Patera & Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros Rd., Goleta. Call (805) 681-7216. goletahistory.org/visit

A Crimson Holiday S.B.’s uptown artisan gift gallery will offer items from more area artists and designers. Visit the website for hours. La Cumbre Plaza (across from Chico’s), 121 S. Hope Ave. Free. Call (805) 570-1987. acrimsonholiday.com



S.B. Museum of Art, Museum Store Holiday 2024 Shop curated gift items such as jewelry, stationery, ornaments, and home decor. Thu.-Sat., Dec. 5-7, and Tue.-Wed., Dec. 10-11, 11am-5pm; Sun., Dec. 8, 10am-5pm. S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Call (805) 884-6454. sbmastore.net



Elks Lodge Sixth Annual Holiday Bazaar & Bake Sale Shop from charity tables, 25 vendor booths and merchants, with baked goods, poinsettias for sale, and a raffle with proceeds to benefit children with special needs. Lunch will be available for purchase. Fri., Dec. 6, 10am-5:30pm. Elks Lodge #613, 150 N. Kellogg Ave., Goleta. Free. sbelks613.com



SBCC Extended Learning 2024 Arts & Crafts Fair Shop beautiful, handcrafted, one-of-a-kind artworks such as ceramics, jewelry, fabric arts, cards, glass, and more from more than 50 faculty and students. Sat., Dec. 7, 10am-2pm. Wake Campus SBCC, 300 N. Turnpike Rd. Free. Call (805) 683-8205. tinyurl.com/SBCC-Arts-Crafts



Holiday Market at Beckmen Vineyards Visit this festive holiday market and open house that will feature a special wine-tasting flight and shopping from local artists and creators. RSVPs appreciated. Sat., Dec. 7. 10am-2pm. Beckmen Vineyards, 2670 Ontiveros Rd., Los Olivos. $10-$20. Call (805) 688-8664.

beckmenvineyards.com/events



Paseo Nuevo Mistletoe Mall Shop for unique and locally crafted items that highlight small S.B. businesses and sponsored by the Streets of Vintage Flea Market and The Makers Hive Market. Dec. 7-8, 20-22, noon-6pm; Dec. 14-15, 11am-4pm. Paseo Nuevo (in front of Paseo Nuevo Cinemas), 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free.

paseonuevosb.com/holidays



Carpinteria Arts & Craft Faire Shop from area artists presenting artwork in mediums such as woodworking, basketry, painting, sculpture, fiber arts, pottery, jewelry, and more. Sat., Dec. 7, 10am. Koch Courtyard, Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 865 Linden Ave., Carpinteria. Free. Call (805) 684-7789. carpinteriaartscenter.org/marketplace

Beth Kuttner Presents HOMESPUN Market This curated market will focus on 50+ local artisans whose works include jewelry, clothing, ceramics, organic skincare, leatherwork, knives, cookware, candles, and housewares. Sat., Dec. 7, 11am-5pm. S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St.Free. Email bethkuttner@me.com.

tinyurl.com/HomespunMarket



Gem Faire Browse fine jewelry, precious and semi-precious gemstones, beads, crystals, gold and silver, and more. Jewelry repair and ring sizing available while you shop. Fri., Dec. 13, noon-6pm; Sat., Dec. 14, 10am-6pm; Sun., Dec. 15, 10am-5pm. Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real. Weekend Pass: $7. Call (503) 252-8300.

tinyurl.com/GemFaire-2024



Alternative Christmas Market Trinity parishioners and friends have an opportunity to “justice shop” and support a wide variety of local and international charitable organizations. Sun., Dec. 8, 8:45am-12:30pm. Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State St. Free. Call (805) 965-7419. trinitysb.org/upcomingevents



Mosaic Makers Night Market Shop from an incredible lineup of local artisans and shop for jewelry, ceramics, candles, home goods, and more. Fri., Dec. 13, 5-9pm. Mosaic Market, 1131 State St. Free. Email hello@curatedcollectivesb.com. curatedcollectivesb.com



The Post Montecito Holiday Fair Take a festive first look at The Post, a new collection of stores and restaurants as you shop and enjoy a bite. There will be ornament decorating, face painting, coloring, and wreath making with Jenn Sanchez ($65.87). Sat.-Sun., Dec. 14-15, 10am-4pm. The Post, 1809 E. Cabrillo Blvd. (the corner of Las Aves and Cabrillo Blvd.). Free. tinyurl.com/ThePostHoliday. tinyurl.com/Wreath-MakingDec14



Art from Scrap Makers Market This family-friendly market will be filled with local makers and artists selling their handmade wares. Sat., Dec. 14, 11am-3pm. Free. Art from Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. Ages 5+. Call (805) 884-0459. exploreecology.org/calendar



Gift Wrapping with Life Chronicles Have your gifts wrapped by volunteers from Life Chronicles with proceeds going toward their mission to create legacy videos for elderly family members or seriously ill loved ones. Sat,-Mon., Dec. 21-23, noon-8pm; Tue., Dec. 24, noon-6pm. Peppermint Parlor, Paseo Nuevo (in North Court across from Sephora), 651 Paseo Nuevo. $5/one gift; $4/each for two or more. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



Mosaic Makers Market Shop for art, jewelry, pet products, candles, and more from area artisans. Ben Betts will provide the sounds of his steel drums and guitar looping with food and drink for purpose. Sat.-Sun., Dec. 21-22, 11am-4pm. Mosaic Market, 1131 State St. Free. Email hello@curatedcollectivesb.com. curatedcollectivesb.com



Holiday Market at Validation Ale Get last-minute gifts while you support local artisans this season and enjoy food and beverages for purchase. Sat., Dec. 21, 9am-5pm. Validation Ale, 102 E. Yanonali St. Free. Call (805) 500-3111. tinyurl.com/Validation-Market



CAW Art Holiday Pop With food from Rascal’s, Welcome Coffee Cart, DJ Bennett, and more as you shop for arts, prints, jewelry, and more from more than 30 vendors. Enjoy food for purchase and a photo booth! Sat., Dec. 21, 11am-5pm. S.B. Community Arts Workshop, 631 Garden St. Free. sbcaw.org/upcoming

Classes/Workshops

Winter Gift-Making Workshop: Ceramics Children ages 5-12 will gain inspiration from works of art in the Museum’s collection to draw, paint, print, collage, and sculpt artful gifts. Sat., Dec. 7, 9am-3pm. S.B. Museum of Art, 1130 State St. Member: $170; non-member: $200. Ages 7-11. Call (805) 963-4364. sbma.net/events



Crafter’s Library Workshops Create holiday items such as candles, no-mess glitter and mosaic paper ornaments, charcuterie boards, and more. Visit the website for the December schedule. The Crafter’s Library, 9 E. Figueroa St. Various prices. Call (805) 770-3566. thecrafterslibrary.com/calendar

Idyll Mercantile Holiday Terrarium Workshop Create your own holiday themed terrarium to keep or give as a gift. Thu., Dec. 12, 6-8pm. Peppermint Parlor, Paseo Nuevo (in North Court across from Sephora), 651 Paseo Nuevo. Free. paseonuevosb.com/holidays



Holiday Tamale-Making Class: Secrets of a Tamale Chef Taste a variety of tamale samples such as chicken verde, chipotle pork, chile and cheese, and vegetarian and learn the techniques to create these at home. Sat., Dec. 7, 1-2:30pm. Free Methodist Church of S.B., 1435 Cliff Dr. $65. tinyurl.com/2024tamaleclass



Holiday Candle-Making Workshop You will learn how to select the best materials, blend your own scents, and create two candles with guest Artist Claire Giroux. Sat., Dec. 14, 1-3pm. Art from Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. Educators: $25; GA: $30. Ages 13+. Call (805) 884-0459. exploreecology.org/calendar



Lompoc Children’s Winter Solstice Craft Time This kid-friendly craft time allows children to make fun winter-themed crafts. Wed., Dec. 18, 2-4pm. Lompoc Public Library, 501 E. North Ave., Lompoc. Free. Call (805) 736-1261. tinyurl.com/Lompoc-Solstice-Craft



Crafternoon Holiday Reuse Kids ages 8 and up can craft a heartfelt, eco-friendly gift such as paper chain garlands, collage cards, tissue-paper wreaths, and ornaments made from recycled materials. Sat., Dec. 7, 14, and 21. 11:30am-1pm. EE Makerspace, Art from Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. $8. Call (805) 884-0459.

tinyurl.com/Holiday-Crafternoons



Holiday Candle Pouring & Room Spray Olfactory Workshop Jennifer Rhee of LAIT Candles will guide you on an olfactory journey on scent literacy (fragrance families; top, middle, and base notes) and demonstrate the art of candle pouring and room sprays. Sat., Dec. 21. Candle making: 10am-noon; room sprays: 11:30-3:30pm, Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Pl. $150. Call (805) 845-5800. tinyurl.com/El-Encanto-Holidays

Living Succulent Wreath-Making Join garden expert Dawn O’Donnell and upgrade the classic holiday craft in wreath making with living succulents. Sun., Dec. 22, 10am-1pm. Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Pl. $150. Call (805) 845-5800. tinyurl.com/El-Encanto-Holidays



Holiday Chocolate Making This hands-on chocolate-bar-making class will include six flavors or ganaches in piping bags, house-made nut butters, caramel, marshmallow, various nuts, salts, and more. Sun., Dec. 22. 2-4pm. Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Pl. $150. Call (805) 845-5800. tinyurl.com/El-Encanto-Holidays



Holiday Floral Centerpiece and Tablescape Workshop Join for a holiday tablescape presentation, a floral centerpiece demonstration, a step-by-step flower arrangement workshop, and beverages, wine, and cheese. Thu., Dec. 5, 6-9pm. Habitat Home and Garden, 400 State St. $145. Email info@cbazdesigns.com. tinyurl.com/HolidayFlower-Events

Adult Holiday Fun

Winter Solstice: A Dusk Bar Holiday Pop-Up Sip warming winter cocktails and cozy up with your crew by candlelight. Thu.-Sun., Dec. 5-29. Dusk Bar, 524 State St. Free. tinyurl.com/Holiday-DuskBar



Old Mission S.B. Holiday Sip & Stroll Savor the beer, wine, and array of tasty bites and buy some unique gifts from exceptional artists. Fri., Dec. 6. 5:30-7:30pm. St. Francis Courtyard, Old Mission S.B., 2201 Laguna St. $50. Ages 21+. Call (805) 682-4149. santabarbaramission.org/sip-stroll



Just Because and Hilo Present Funk Zone Gift Exchange Purchase and bring a wrapped gift ($20-$40, purchase ahead of time from any S.B. County womxn-owned business) to participate and enjoy treats, beverages, and merriment. Wed., Dec. 11. 6-8pm. Art & Soul, 116 Santa Barbara St. $5. Email artandsoulsb@gmail.com.

tinyurl.com/FunkZone-GiftExchange

AWC S.B. Holiday Party 2024 The Association for Women in Communications (AWC) S.B. invites women communicators to share stories, network, and celebrate the successes of the past year and the member of the year. Wed., Dec. 11. 5:30-8pm. Villa Wine Bar and Kitchen, 618 Anacapa St., #1867. $55-$75. Email news@awcsb.org. awcsb.org/chapter_events



Miracle at the Funk Zone Make your reservation to experience over-the-top holiday decor, displays, and festive cocktails such as a “Christmapolitan” with a portion of the reservation fee to go toward CALM. Open through December 31. Daily, family-friendly hours are 2-5pm, 5pm-12am. Pearl Social, 131 Anacapa St., Ste. B. Reservations: $10. Ages 21+. Call (805) 284-0380. pearlsocialsb.com



SOhO’s 17th Annual Holiday Sweater Party Enter the ugly sweater contest and spend the evening jamming to The Framers, False Puppet, The Last Decade, Green Flag Summer, and DJ Darla Bea! Proceeds will benefit the Unity Shoppe. Thu., Dec. 12. 7pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St. $25-$30. Ages 21+. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com



Solvang Chamber Annual Christmas Party Calling all Solvang business community members to don your ugliest Christmas sweater for a chance to win a prize at this night of laughter and cheer and an all-you-can-eat buffet with wine. Thu., Dec. 12. 5pm. Toscana Pizzeria, 485 Alisal Rd, #163, Solvang. Member: $50; non-member: $60. Call (805) 688-0701. tinyurl.com/SolvangParty

Hotel Californian Hot Toddy Bar Spice up your hot toddy with a splash of Goodnight bourbon. Fri., Dec. 13. 4-6pm. Djinn, Hotel Californian, 36 State St. Free admission. Ages 21+. Call (805) 882-0100. tinyurl.com/HotToddy-Bar



Espresso Martini Bar Try a new or favorite take on a martini as Hanson vodka will be pouring espresso martini tastings. Fri., Dec. 20. 5-7pm. Djinn, Hotel Californian, 36 State St. Free admission. Ages 21+. Call (805) 882-0100. tinyurl.com/EspressoMartiniTastings



A Drag Queen Christmas This 10th anniversary tour hosted by Nina West, winner of Miss Congeniality in Season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will feature performances, past winners, fan favorites, legends, and more. Thu., Dec. 5. 8pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. GA: $54.10-$85.30; VIP: $214.30-$318.30. Ages 18+. Call (805) 899-2222.

ticketing.granadasb.org/events



Ugly Sweater Singles Party! Put on your ugliest holiday sweater to enter a contest, play trivia, and take in some comedy from host Sam Bear. This mix and mingle happens to be for straight singles in their thirties and forties. Sat., Dec. 21. 6:30-8:30pm. The Bobcat Room, 11 W. Ortega St. $15. Ages 21+.

tinyurl.com/UglySweaterSingles

The New Year

New Year Disco Ball Paint & Sip Artists of all levels are invited to this step-by-step instruction to paint a disco ball on a wooden round. Bring your favorite drinks (BYOB). Supplies are included. Fri., Dec. 27. 6-9pm, Art Spot, 320 Alisal Rd., Unit 306B, Solvang. $55. Call (805) 325-8092. tinyurl.com/NewYearsPainting



New Year’s Eve S.B. Santa Pub Crawl Visit more than 10 bars with free entry, drink discounts, welcome shots, and more. Check in and get your map. Tue., Dec. 31. 8pm. Backstage, 409 State St. $19, $29, $39. Ages 21+. tinyurl.com/NYE-PubCraw



Noon Year’s Eve at MOXI Party animals of all ages can enjoy a museum-wide celebration with interactive exhibits, activities, and a lively countdown to 2025 with games, noisemakers, and a rooftop dance party. Tue., Dec. 31. 9:30am-12:30pm. MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation, 125 State St. Free-$20. Call (805) 770-5000. moxi.org/calendar/noon-years-eve

New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at the Zoo Spend some holiday time with your animal friends at the Zoo! Reservations are required. Tue.-Wed., Dec. 31-Jan. 1. 9am-4pm. S.B. Zoo, 500 Niños Dr. Free-$25. Call (805) 962-5339. sbzoo.org



Solvang Julefest Copenhagen Countdown This European-style countdown to midnight will welcome in the new year at 3pm alongside Denmark with live music and entertainment. Tue., Dec. 31. 2-4pm, Solvang Park, 1630 Mission Dr., Solvang. Free. Call (805) 465-7298. tinyurl.com/Solvang-Julefest



SOhO New Year’s Eve Bash with The Doublewide Kings The Kings will bring two sets of their blend of original music and cover tunes creating a roots-rock, Americana, country-blues, and ’70s FM radio vibe. Tue., Dec. 31. Dinner set: 8:30pm; dance set, 10pm. SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Ste. 205. $170. Call (805) 962-7776. sohosb.com/events



New Year’s Eve with The Symphony Conductor and host Andrew Lipke will lead the S.B. Symphony in an energetic mix of pop, rock, and more, with American Idol star Micaela McCall. There will be complimentary champagne and party favors. Tue., Dec. 31. 8:30pm. The Granada Theatre, 1214 State St. $72-$267. Call (805) 899-2222. ticketing.granadasb.org/events



Gin + Jazz New Year’s Eve Celebration at El Encanto Savor vintage handcrafted gin cocktails, nibble on bites, listen to a live jazz quartet, and enjoy a five-course menu. Tue., Dec. 31. 6-11pm. Belmond El Encanto Hotel & Spa, 800 Alvarado Pl. $195. Call (805) 845-5800. tinyurl.com/Gin-Jazz-ElEncanto