As a longtime resident and frequent visitor of Shoreline Park, I feel compelled to speak out against the Parks and Recreation Department’s recent attempt to require a permit for our beloved Bubble Guy.

In a world that often feels divided, the Bubble Guy represents something pure and simple: joy. His pop-up performances bring together people of all ages — children delighting in floating bubbles, couples walking hand in hand, seniors enjoying a moment of community. He plays music that connects generations and creates spontaneous moments of happiness in our public spaces.

But this is about more than just bubbles. It’s about our fundamental right to free expression and the character of our community. The same department that wants to regulate bubble-blowing has previously attempted to restrict Women’s Marches and interfere with faith-based groups providing food to those in need. These actions strike at the heart of our constitutional freedoms and the welcoming spirit of Santa Barbara.

Are we really becoming a city that requires permits for spreading joy? What’s next — inspecting picnic permits for family gatherings and birthday celebrations?

Santa Barbara should be a place that celebrates spontaneity, community, and the simple pleasures that bring us together. The Bubble Guy isn’t an inconvenience — he’s a treasure. Our Parks and Recreation Department would do well to remember that public spaces are for the public, not for bureaucratic control.

Let’s keep Santa Barbara warm, caring, and free — one bubble at a time.