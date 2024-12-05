Stow Grove Park Master Plan Phase One Underway – Provide Feedback at Upcoming Workshop

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 4, 2024 –You are invited to a workshop on Phase One of the Stow Grove Park Master Plan next Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m. Stow Grove Park, located at 580 N. La Patera Lane, is a beloved destination for local residents and visitors to Goleta. Join us at La Patera Elementary School Multipurpose Room (555 N. La Patera Lane) to discuss details about Phase One and provide feedback.

Workshop attendees will help review and provide feedback on what play equipment to include in Goleta’s first universal playground. The public will be able to view display boards with different options and amenities. There will also be a discussion on the relocation of the new family restroom from what was included in the conceptual design of the Stow Grove Park Master Plan. Both the Universal Playground and family restroom will be constructed in Phase One of the Master Plan process to begin in the fall of 2025.

Community input has been an important part of the Stow Grove Park Master Plan process as the City works to make improvements to the park while protecting and enhancing the natural resources and the character of the park that the community treasures. The City Council adopted the Stow Grove Park Master Plan to renovate the nearly 100-year-old park facility in December 2023.

We hope to see you on Saturday, December 14 and hear your feedback.

Questions about the project can be directed to Neighborhood Services Director JoAnne Plummer at jplummer@cityofgoleta.org. Please visit https://cityofgoleta.org/stowgrovepark for more information.