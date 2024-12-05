The SPACE Hosts Under the Oak & Olive “Artisans & Allies” Indigenous Market

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara — This Winter Solstice, The SPACE invites the community to celebrate art, culture, and the season at the Artists & Allies Indigenous Market. This first seasonal market happens on Sunday, December 15, from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm under the Oak and Olive. Join us in the 15 E De La Guerra (Casa de la Guerra courtyard), featuring a selection of handmade works of art, goods and jewelry from talented Indigenous artists and shared information from local allies.

The Artisans & Allies Indigenous Market is an opportunity to support local creators and explore diverse, culturally rich pieces, jewelry, textiles, and more. Attendees can expect a fun and informative experience with a warm, inviting atmosphere. There will be activities for youth, beautiful items to purchase and community allies sharing the work they do in the community and how you can be involved.

“By showcasing artisans from local Indigenous communities alongside organizational allies, we hope to create a space for the public to appreciate and honor the local talent, as well as connect with local organizers doing work to protect the health of our community! Come by, find something beautiful and unique, connect with your community and meet our team at The SPACE. We can’t wait to meet you!” says Co-Executive Director Maria Elena Lopez/Mia Lopez.

Event Details:

· When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 11:00 am – 5:00 pm

· Where: Under the Oak and Olive at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E De La Guerra Plaza, Santa Barbara

· Admission: Free and open to all ages

· Highlights: Art pieces, jewelry, community presentations

This event will support local Artists and The SPACE’s ongoing efforts to promote cultural heritage, provide creative resources and connections for Indigenous communities and offer a warm, welcoming place to be.

For more information, please contact The SPACE at: mlopez@sunan-the-space.org

About The S.P.A.C.E.

Su’nan Protection, Art & Cultural Education, aka The SPACE was founded by Maria Elena (Mia) Lopez. Our mission, through art and education, is to create a future of cultural preservation and environmental stewardship where history, wisdom, and traditions are respected and celebrated, a connection between generations inspires appreciation for heritage, a deeper connection to the natural world, and empowers people to lead the charge in protecting the environment.

Celebrate the Winter Solstice and support local artists in a spirit of unity, joy, and creativity. See you Sunday, December 15, under the Oak and Olive at Casa de la Guerra.