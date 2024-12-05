Unity Shoppe’s 38th Annual Holiday Telethon: December 13th, 5-8 PM

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Unity Shoppe is excited to announce its 38th Annual Holiday Celebration and Telethon, happening on December 13th from 5-8 p.m. at the Kenny Loggins Event Center on Sola Street. The event will be broadcast live on KEYT and feature special appearances by Kenny Loggins, Brad Paisley, Michael McDonald, Jeff Bridges and other surprise celebrity guests!

Duane Henry will join Catherine Remak, Kerri Murray, and Lance Orozco this year as MCs for the event.

Unity Shoppe’s Client Service Center, located at the event center, is a crucial resource for families, children, seniors, and individuals in need, all referred by one of the 400 partner agencies. Here, clients can shop in a store-like environment for groceries that support a healthy diet, household necessities, personal care items, and clothing. The funds raised from the Telethon will be vital in helping the Client Service Center and other essential programs, ensuring fresh, healthy, and non-perishable foods are purchased for Santa Barbara County residents.

During the winter holidays, thousands of children and their families visit Unity Shoppe’s Holiday Store to select their favorite toys and gifts, creating a joyful and memorable season for all.

In addition to the festivities at the Event Center, filming will take place at Unity Thrift and Gift Shoppe, located at 1207 and 1209 State Street. The sale of donated items at these shops directly benefits Unity Shoppe’s numerous programs. One such program, Seniors Helping Seniors, sees over 600 senior volunteers providing essential services to more than 3,100 homebound seniors and disabled adults, fulfilling requests from hospitals, senior centers, and other community organizations.

Unity Shoppe’s Transitional Assistance Program(TAP) and Job Smart services are also based at these locations, offering vital support to individuals transitioning into new housing after experiencing homelessness and helping them with job search resources.

This heartwarming community event showcases the spirit of giving and the transformative impact of Unity Shoppe’s services on thousands of lives every day. By empowering families with choices and maintaining their dignity, Unity Shoppe provides a unique lifeline to those in need.