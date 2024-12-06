Santa Barbara Strings To Give West Coast Premiere of Newly Discovered Mozart Work

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Local non-profit youth orchestral program, Santa Barbara Strings, will hold its Winter Concert on December 14th at 6:00pm at the Music Academy of the West, Hahn Hall. The concert, led by Artistic Director and violinist, Mary Beth Woodruff, will feature all three levels of string orchestras trained in weekly rehearsals by Ms. Woodruff and SB Strings’ esteemed faculty of local string teaching artists. A highlight of the repertoire being performed will be a newly discovered work of W.A. Mozart found in a recent re-cataloguing of the composers’ works in Leipzig, Germany. The piece is a trio written for two violins and cello but will be performed with string orchestra. It is said to have been written when the young composer was 10 years old and the young players have relished their role as musical archeologists having to make artistic decisions about how to interpret a work with no recordings available and only the original markings of the young composer himself. Also on the program will be the gem of the string orchestra repertoire, the ‘St. Paul Suite’ by Gustav Holst, Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto #3, Copland’s ‘Hoe Down’, ‘Libertango’ by South American tango composer, Piazzolla, and Vince Guaraldi’s ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’. All are welcome and tickets are available at the door for $20 (adults) and all children may attend for free. For more information, please visit www.santabarbarastrings.org or email sbstrings@gmail.com.