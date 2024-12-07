Cathedral Oaks Road Bike Path in Western Goleta Newly Repaved

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 5, 2024 – Good news for users of the Cathedral Oaks Road bike path in western Goleta. The segment stretching from Paseo Del Pinion to the closure point at the crib wall near the intersection of Cathedral Oaks Road and Calle Real has been fully repaved and restriped. These upgrades provide a smoother, safer surface and clearer markings, enhancing the experience for cyclists and pedestrians of all ages. The improved path ensures a more enjoyable and accessible route for both recreation and commuting.

The City is pleased it was able to complete the bike path improvements as part of the recent Pavement project, which included the new back-in angled parking and re-striping on Cathedral Oaks Road near the bike path (from Northgate Drive to Paseo Del Pinion).

Goleta Public Works continues to work on and complete pavement projects throughout the City. To see an interactive map of pavement projects go to www.CityofGoleta.org/Pavement. This interactive feature highlights roads that have been previously paved along with the treatments applied, as well as future roads that are proposed for repair.

If you have any questions on the Pavement Rehabilitation Projects, please contact us at pavement@CityofGoleta.org or 805-562-5504, or visit www.CityofGoleta.org/Pavement.