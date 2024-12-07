Ever since the election a few weeks ago there’ve been plenty of predictable opinion letters sent to the Independent expressing either a “pro” or “anti” opinion regarding the results. These recent letters got me thinking just what an opinion letter is and what is, and should be, the responsibility of the recipient media outlet posting opinion letters. In this case the Independent.

The basic idea of constructing an opinion letter is the topic sentence states the opinion. The body sentences support the opinion with legitimate reasons and factual evidence, and the ending sentence restates or emphasizes the opinion.

Nowhere does it state that an opinion letter should include false information, biased reporting, random speculation, or outright lies. Just because it’s an opinion doesn’t give the person writing the letter free will to simply make things up to fit their narrative or agenda.

So where does this leave the recipient who by all accounts “proofreads” the opinion letter? Should the recipient media outlet simply allow one’s opinions to be expressed no matter if it’s content is filled with baseless arguments and false information?

Perhaps I’m of a rare breed who thinks that one’s opinions are better left to oneself if unable to state verifiable facts and truth over misinformation and lies.

Freedom of speech is still free (so far) in this country but nowhere does it state free speech doesn’t have consequences or accountability. Nor is it required for media outlets to post non-factual opinion letters.

I would hope the Independent understands this as well.