Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Earn an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

SANTA BARBARA—December 5, 2024—Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital both earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit watchdog focused on patient safety.

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” through “F” grade to hospitals across the country based on over 30 performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“We are incredibly proud that both Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital have earned an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group,” said Ron Werft, President & CEO of Cottage Health. “This recognition reflects the dedication of our entire team to ensuring the highest standards of patient safety and care.”

This program is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to the hospital’s leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

To learn more about safety at Cottage Health, visit cottagehealth.org/quality.