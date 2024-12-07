Savvy Seniors “Holiday Cheer” a Joyful Gathering at Grace Fisher Clubhouse in La Cumbre Plaza

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

“Holiday Cheer” Rachael Quittner and Nancy Newquist-Nolan Your SBTeam.com Savvy Seniors” Holiday Cheer” event on December 3, 2024, at the Grace Fisher Foundation, all-inclusive Arts Clubhouse, 121 Hope Avenue, La Cumbre Plaza was a joyful event attended by over 60 guests who enjoyed motivational speaker Dr. Kathy Gruver’s talk on maintaining holiday joy.

The Savvy Seniors “Holiday Cheer” event featured Dr. Kathy Gruver a renowned internationally recognized motivational speaker, who motivates audiences with enthusiastic storytelling, provides actionable tools to enhance communication and decrease stress, leaving the audience feeling empowered to change their lives. Her past senior audiences left the event feeling joyful and grateful for the daily steps Gruver recommended for a more cheerful outlook and enhanced living experience.

Guests, including senior volunteers Joe and Pat Baris, attend a weekly Rachel Quittner Solstice dance class at the Clubhouse and said they “we are so very happy to help with this holiday event.” Delicious Bristol Farms La Cumbre beverages and pastries were enjoyed by all and following Dr. Gruver’s talk attendees received a variety of gift items and introductions to community event sponsors. Many lucky seniors took home surprise gifts from sponsors including from J. Jill Martha Walters, Manager of J. Jill Women’s Clothing in La Cumbre Plaza, who donated a beautiful gift basket to “Holiday Cheer” event and expressed their joy at being able to give back and participate in such a worthwhile community event.

Grace Fisher and her grandmother Joyce Weider joined the fun, and Grace invited everyone to attend her December 7 Winter Music Showcase at The Granada Theatre, an annual event promoting the arts, disability inclusion and highlighting the talent within Santa Barbara County.

The Grace Fisher Foundation is dedicated to enriching the lives of individuals with disabilities through the transformative power of the arts. At the age of 17, Grace faced a life altering challenge when she was diagnosed with a rare polio-like illness that left her paralyzed from the neck down. Despite this daunting setback, Grace’s spirit and love for life found renewed expression through the power of the arts.

Nancy Newquist-Nolan and Rachel Quittner, www.Your SBTeam.com, have presented seminars for seniors at the University Club, and at Cody’s in Goleta since 2023 and attendees keep coming back for more, however, beginning in 2025 seminars will be held 1st Tuesday of each month at Grace Fisher Foundation, La Cumbre Plaza, 10 a.m. and Cody’s Cafe 1:00 p.m. in Goleta. Seminars include organizing, trusts and wills, reverse mortgages, financial advisors’ lessons, healing with humor, stress management, health & fitness, graceful aging, Medicare advice from experts, nutrition and diet tips, security, and safety notes and more. They also have access to a bevy of information on needed services and organizational contacts for senior needs.

Upcoming seminars for 2025 include Karen Martin “Let’s Get Organized for the New Year” January 7, 2025, 10:00 a.m. at Grace Fisher Clubhouse, La Cumbre Plaza and 1:00 at Cody’s Care in Goleta at 1:00 p.m. A special February 4, (one time only) seminar will be held at Meeting Miss Daisy, La Cumbre Plaza featuring speaker Glen Novak at 4:30.