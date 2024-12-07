Amazing! Absolutely unbelievable — the Independent‘s CalMatters post “Democrats Say They Won’t Just ‘Trump-Proof’ California — They’ll Make It Affordable Again” — speaking of tone deaf. These “politicians” who have mismanaged California for the past umpteenth decade, who have made California the laughing stock of any prudent management system, now say they didn’t see it coming and they, who mismanaged this economy worse than a 3-year-old, now know how to bring costs down and all will be well.

Who really believes this? It reminds me of the well known prayer, “I promise, Lord, let me have one more chance and I won’t screw it up this time.”

These politicians are like the petulant child who has no idea that they might need to be held responsible for their own actions. Time to hold these “children” responsible for their “wish list” and unlimited spending sprees. Your values are yours alone. They are not California values.

We have the power to send these “children” back to kindergarten to learn basic economics. We are in trouble. Time to clean the decks.