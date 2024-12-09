Edie DeVine Joins Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation Board

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, California – The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation (PASF), a nonprofit supporting classical music education in Santa Barbara County, has welcomed communications expert Edie DeVine to the organization’s board.

An Oxnard resident and supporter of the arts, DeVine has worked in the communications industry for over two decades. She currently serves as executive vice president leading global medical and health technology work across GCI Health, one of the most highly recognized global integrated healthcare communications agencies in the world.

DeVine will combine her deep appreciation for the transformational power of arts education and programming with her expertise in marketing and communications to benefit the PASF board. Her diverse career path has included corporate marketing, working on Wall Street and teaching.

A frequent presence on the local arts scene, DeVine enjoys attending music and theater performances. She is married to Scott DeVine, executive artistic director of the Ensemble Theater Company, which produces professional theater and runs several education and outreach programs for the Santa Barbara community. A life-long lover of the arts, DeVine was a member of The Singing Angels of Cleveland and played several instruments in symphonic, concert, jazz and marching bands. She is also a Life Member of the national honorary band fraternity, Kappa Kappa Psi.

DeVine holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Waynesburg University and a 2-year Investor Relations Certificate from UC Irvine. She also studied marketing at Regis University. She was named a 2018 Innovation Catalyst by MM+M for her work helping medical and health technology companies tell their stories, influence change and encourage adoption.

Established in 1982 by the late Sylvia Dellar, PASF has awarded $915,000 in scholarship and grants to young musicians since 2003 through its annual music competition. It also awards around $40,000 a year to music education programs, including the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, Opera Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony. These educational grants reach over 5,000 students annually and support programs such as school lessons, summer music camps, and music outreach.

DeVine joins PASF’s other board members Deborah Bertling, Erin Bonski-Evans, Rosalind Amorteguy Fendon, Ronald D. Fendon, David T. McKee, Kristine Pacheco-Bernt, Barbara H. Burger, Dr. Marjorie Gies, Peter G. Bertling, Jill Felber and Noel Lucky-Ris. All board members have a long history of service to the Santa Barbara community and the performing arts.

— For more information about PASF, visit pasfsb.org.