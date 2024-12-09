Santa Barbara County Joins Bissell Pet Foundation to Bring Holiday Hope to Shelter Pets During Empty the Shelters™ Through Dec. 17

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA MARIA, California) – Santa Barbara County Animal Services is collaborating with BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, to bring holiday hope to homeless pets by prompting a national call for adoption with its Empty the Shelters™ reduced-fee adoption event through Dec. 17.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services (SBCAS) will participate along with more than 400 shelters in 45 states. To help deserving shelter pets find loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adoptions. SBCAS will participate until Dec. 17 at all three shelter locations Tuesday to Sunday from 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M.:

o 548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria

o 1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc

o 5473 Overpass Rd, Santa Barbara

Available pets can be seen at the shelter’s website www.sbcanimalservices.org. Also applies to adoptions from our partners ASAP Cats and BUNS.

“Our partnership with BISSELL Pet Foundation for Empty the Shelters is an incredible opportunity to bring joy to families and hope to the pets in our care,” said Sarah Aguilar, Santa Barbara County Animal Services Director. “By reducing adoption fees, we’re making it easier than ever to give a homeless pet the gift of a loving home this holiday season. We encourage everyone to open their hearts and homes during this special event.“

Don’t wait—bring home the love and joy of a shelter pet this holiday season! Visit one of Santa Barbara County Animal Services’ shelters between now and Dec. 17 to take advantage of reduced adoption fees and meet your new best friend. Find your perfect match today by visiting www.sbcanimalservices.org or stopping by one of our locations. Give the gift of a second chance and make this holiday unforgettable—for you and a shelter pet.

About Santa Barbara County Animal Services:

Santa Barbara County Animal Services is the leading animal welfare organization in Santa Barbara County, caring for over 5,000 pets in their shelters annually, and thousands of families across the community. SBCAS is dedicated to promoting responsible pet ownership and providing comprehensive animal care services to enhance the lives of both pets and people in the community. Through various programs and initiatives, the organization strives to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of animals.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Empty the Shelters event is the largest funded adoption event in the country. This lifesaving event began in 2016 with a goal of encouraging more families to choose adoption. More than 300,000 pets have found loving homes since its inception. Empty the Shelters is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest program, partnering with 800 animal welfare organizations in 48 states and Canada to reduce adoption fees. For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters