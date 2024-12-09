Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – A pair of new and upgraded full color Changeable Message boards (CMS) have been installed on northbound US 101 near State Route 154 and near the US 101 Northbound Pueblo Street off-ramp. These new full-color message boards represent a major upgrade to the existing signage which include significant advantages.

Enhanced Visibility:

Includes a full color display that provides a wider range of colors for more impactful and eye-catching messages, improving driver attention and comprehension.

The increased brightness allows better visibility in day and nighttime conditions, ensuring messages are easily readable even in challenging environments.

Improved Reliability and Enhanced Weather Resistance:

To withstand harsh weather conditions like extreme temperatures, rain, snow and high winds, ensuring long-term durability and minimizing maintenance needs.

Greater Versatility with Color Capabilities:

Allows for more dynamic and informative messages, including graphics, symbols and video clips, enhancing communication effectiveness.

Increased Safety/Improved Driver Awareness:

Resulting in more effective communication of critical information such as road closures, accidents, weather alerts and construction zones resulting in informed decision-making.

By upgrading to the latest full-color CMS technology, Caltrans can significantly improve driver safety, enhance traffic flow and provide more effective and engaging communication to motorists. Pelagic Engineering based in Oxnard was the contractor for this $188,000 project.

Additional upgrades are planned in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties along Hwy. 1, Hwy. 46 and US 101 in 2025.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/