Community Groundbreaking to Celebrate New City Radio System

Lompoc, CA, December 10, 2024 – The City of Lompoc is proud to announce a community groundbreaking ceremony to mark a major investment in public safety technology. This special event will take place at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 12, at Ryon Memorial Park, 800 W. Ocean Ave.

The groundbreaking ceremony signifies the launch of an essential project to replace the city’s aging radio communication system. The new Kenwood Atlas P25 system will deliver advanced communication capabilities to key departments, including police, fire, public works, utilities, and community development.

This $4.6 million project is funded by the City of Lompoc’s general, enterprise, road, and internal service funds.

Key benefits of the new system include:

• Improved Interoperability: Seamless communication with regional partners such as the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara County Regional Fire Dispatch, Vandenberg Space Force Base, and others.

• Enhanced Public Safety: Strengthened emergency response capabilities, particularly benefiting the Lompoc Unified School District.

• Increased Operational Efficiency: Improved coordination and streamlined communication among city departments.

Media Opportunities:

The event will provide opportunities for interviews with city officials and project leaders, as well as photo and video coverage of the groundbreaking.

Members of the media planning to attend are kindly asked to RSVP to Samantha Scroggin at s_scroggin@ci.lompoc.ca.us or (805) 875-8278.