Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Hosts Annual Community Leaders Luncheon

Santa Barbara, CA — More than 300 people turned out for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 2024 Community Leaders Luncheon at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort on Friday, December 6. The annual event recognizes Scholarship Foundation supporters, volunteers, and community partners.

Featured speakers this year included Dr. Peter Rupert, executive director of the UCSB Economic Forecast Project, and Billie Maunz, former executive director of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. Foundation Board Chair Danna McGrew also addressed attendees, as did Foundation President and CEO Melinda Cabrera and Edgar Olozagaste, a Scholarship Foundation recipient and student at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

“The Scholarship Foundation is undeniably transforming individual lives through its work, but there is so much more to our story,” said Ms. Cabrera during her remarks. “We are driving a powerful, multi-generational movement to elevate families, strengthen communities, and create lasting change – all through the life-changing power of education. Our work strengthens the fabric of our community by helping to create upwardly mobility in individuals and families and giving rise to a shared and growing prosperity.”

In May, the Foundation awarded more than $7.1 million to 1,787 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $150 million to some 62,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.