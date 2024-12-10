United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Hosts Successful College Fair and Mock Interviews

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, CA – The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County held an inspiring College Fair and Mock Interview event on Wednesday, December 4, 2024, at the Goleta Boys & Girls Club Sal Rodriguez Unit. The event, organized by Manny Murillo, the College & Career Bound Program Coordinator, brought together 22 club members and 10 Rotarians from the Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Sunrise Rotary Clubs to prepare the youth for their next steps toward a brighter future.

The highlight of the day was the mock interviews, an invaluable opportunity for members to engage in realistic, face-to-face interview experiences. These simulated job interviews allowed participants to practice answering common questions, develop confidence, and receive personalized feedback from professionals across various career paths.

Manny Murillo emphasized the importance of such initiatives, saying, “The greatest benefit of the mock interviews is that they help our members become more confident in their abilities and help them recognize their strengths. Receiving constructive feedback from professionals provides an edge that can make a significant difference in their future careers.”

Kirk Greene, a Santa Barbara Rotarian and event participant, shared his thoughts on the experience:

“It was so fun meeting these amazing young people and helping them with their interviewing skills. I was remarkably impressed with their maturity, enthusiasm, and commitment to education. Interviewing them gave me renewed confidence in our future! This is another great example of the wonderful work the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County does to support kids. Hats off to Manny Murillo, the College & Career Bound Program Coordinator, for his dedication to these students.”

In an era dominated by technology, texting, and social media, young people often lack opportunities to practice in-person communication and professional interaction. This event bridged that gap, equipping members with skills essential for real-world success.

The College Fair and Mock Interviews are part of the Club’s College & Career Bound Program, which is dedicated to guiding youth toward educational and professional achievements. Through partnerships with local organizations like Rotary, the program creates impactful moments that prepare members for life beyond the classroom.

The United Boys & Girls Clubs are committed to ensuring that every child has the resources, skills, and confidence to pursue their dreams. Events like these embody that mission by fostering resilience, professionalism, and self-awareness in young people.

For more information about UBGC’s College & Career Bound Program, please contact Manny Murillo at Mmurillo@unitedbg.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.