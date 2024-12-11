SRG Senior Living Communities Earn Prestigious “Best in Wellness” Awards for Three of Its Communities:

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

DEC 10, 2024; SOLANA BEACH, Calif.—Senior Resource Group (SRG), LLC, an innovator in developing and operating award-winning senior living communities, recently announced three of its communities have been named to the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) and NuStep’s “Best in Wellness” list. The distinguished recognition was awarded to Maravilla in Santa Barbara, Calif., Maravilla at The Domain in Austin, Texas and Maravilla Scottsdale in Arizona for their exceptional commitment to fostering wellness and vibrant living.

“This year’s recipients embody the future of wellness in senior living,” said Colin Milner, ICAA’s founder and CEO, in a statement announcing the winners. “Through their dedication and visionary leadership, these communities and individuals are redefining aging, showing us that wellness is a continuous journey—one that energizes and enriches life at every stage.”

At SRG communities, wellness is seamlessly woven into every aspect of community life through thoughtfully designed programs that nurture physical, mental and emotional wellbeing. The signature Zest initiative is a proactive approach to wellbeing that emphasizes personal fulfillment and new experiences, focusing on three essential dimensions of the self: mind, body and soul. Launched in 2018, the evidence-based initiatives seek to measure and improve residents’ quality of life, thus creating a more active, engaged and healthy lifestyle. Zest focuses on positive ways for residents to feel their best—from social engagement and physical activities to diet and nutrition.

This achievement marks the sixth consecutive year that Maravilla in Santa Barbara has received the prestigious ICAA NuStep Beacon Award. Additionally, the community has been celebrated as a Pinnacle Award Winner, earning a spot among the top five senior living locations in three of the past six years. Meanwhile, Maravilla Scottsdale has been recognized for the second consecutive year, underscoring its continued commitment to wellness.

“Wellness is woven into the very fabric of everything we do,” said Lauren Blacker, SRG’sCorporate Director of Wellness and Life Enrichment. “To see three of our communities earn this remarkable distinction reflects our unwavering commitment to creating environments that empower residents to live vibrant, fulfilling lives. This recognition highlights the passion and effort of our teams in fostering a culture of health and vitality every day.”

About Senior Resource Group

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Senior Resource Group, LLC (SRG) owns, develops and operates quality independent living, assisted living and memory care communities across the United States. Since 1988, SRG has championed the development and management of thoughtfully designed communities providing older adults with service-enriched, supportive living environments. SRG presently owns and operates senior living communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon and Texas. For more information, visit www.srgseniorliving.com.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

ICAA leads, connects, and defines the active-aging industry, supporting professionals in developing wellness cultures for adults over 50. The association focuses on active aging, helping older adults live life as fully as possible within all dimensions of wellness. Visit www.icaa.cc to learn more.

About NuStep, LLC

NuStep, LLC designs, manufactures, and distributes recumbent cross trainer exercise equipment. NuStep products empower users of all functional abilities and fitness levels to engage in exercise that builds strength, enhances independence, and improves health outcomes. From 1998 to 2018, NuStep sponsored the Pinnacle Award, recognizing senior communities and centers transforming lives through whole-person wellness programming. To learn more, visit www.nustep.com.