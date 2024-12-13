Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 19th! The Deckers Brand Showcase is excited to donate 40% of ALL SALES to Transition House. It’s a day to shop with a purpose!

When: Thursday, December 19th – 11am to 5pm

Where: 6601 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

Deckers has fostered a culture of charitable giving, environmental responsibility, and employee volunteering that has helped children and families at Transition House since 2006. Stop by the store and discover a wide assortment of products from all of the Deckers Brands and make a difference with every purchase!