Mark your calendars for Thursday, December 19th! The Deckers Brand Showcase is excited to donate 40% of ALL SALES to Transition House. It’s a day to shop with a purpose!

When: Thursday, December 19th – 11am to 5pm

Where: 6601 Hollister Avenue, Goleta

Deckers has fostered a culture of charitable giving, environmental responsibility, and employee volunteering that has helped children and families at Transition House since 2006. Stop by the store and discover a wide assortment of products from all of the Deckers Brands and make a difference with every purchase!

Fri Dec 13, 2024 | 20:39pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/12/13/12-days-of-giving-at-deckers-brand-showcase/
