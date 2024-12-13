Nick Welsh whined in the Angry Poodle Barbecue, as usual, about the sonic boom created by SpaceX launches. Yes, they created a sonic boom; usually when the rocket is returning to earth.

However, I think he’s confusing the Falcon9 with the Starship. The infrequent Starship launches are the ones that probably are responsible for shaking the house.

The F9 weighs 550,000 pounds. Versus 6 million pounds for the Starship. The F9 is 230 meters tall vs 397 meters for the Starship.

So far there have been 420 F9 launches vs six Starship launches. The majority from Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral.

I do wonder if Nick would have written this were Jeff Bezos owned SpaceX. Elon seems to become the target of choice for committed liberals.