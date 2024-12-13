City of Goleta’s Finance Department Continues to Receive Highest Honors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 12, 2024 – The City of Goleta is pleased to have once again received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award and the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA). These awards recognize the City’s two-year budget plan for fiscal years 2023/24 and 2024/25 and its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

“These awards reflect our strong commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency in how we use taxpayer dollars to serve the community and maintain the public’s trust,” said Luke Rioux, Finance Director. “They are a testament to the leadership of the City Council and the dedication and collaboration of staff across all City departments, showcasing our efforts to provide timely, clear, and accessible financial information.”

Distinguished Budget Presentation Award



This is the fourth time the City of Goleta has received the Distinguished Budget Award, which represents the commitment of the City Council and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. To earn this recognition, budget documents must meet nationally recognized guidelines, serving as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide, and communications device. The budget documents are reviewed by an impartial panel and must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories to receive the award.

View the City’s Two-Year Budget Plan for FY 2023/24 & 2024/25 here. To learn more about the GFOA Budget Award program, visit www.gfoa.org/budget-award.

Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting



The City of Goleta is extremely proud to have earned this prestigious award for the 20th time in the City’s 22-year history. The Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting. This award recognizes the City’s commitment to financial reporting and proven track record. The City’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR) was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the ACFR.

View the City’s Annual Comprehensive Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 here. To learn more about the GFOA Certificate of Achievement award, visit www.gfoa.org/cafr.

More information on the City’s Finance Department, including objectives and accomplishments, is available at www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/finance.