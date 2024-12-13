Only FIVE Spots Left for the 2025 LEAD Goleta Community Academy

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, December 13, 2024 – There are only a few spots left for the City’s award-winning LEAD Goleta Community Academy. Take a moment to step away from the holiday hustle and sign up now to reserve your spot. You will be giving yourself the gift of being informed. LEAD stands for Learn, Empower, Advocate and Discuss and is offered in English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation. It’s a free six-week class providing a first-hand look at how the City of Goleta is run, in a small, intimate setting of 30 participants.

Throughout the six weeks, you will:

Meet City Council members, department heads and city staff.

Learn how decisions are made, how funds are allocated and how city departments function.

Gain comprehensive overviews of city departments, programs and services.

Participate in interactive activities.

Visit various city facilities.

Become a well-informed, involved community member.

Watch our video promo in English or Spanish to learn more. You can also watch a video recap of our 2024 LEAD Goleta Community Academy to see for yourself why this program is so special.

The LEAD Goleta Academy begins on January 16, 2025, and takes place Thursday evenings from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. for six consecutive weeks. You must be able to attend all six classes to participate. The course ends on February 20, 2025, with a celebratory graduation ceremony. Most classes will be held in City Hall Council Chambers located at 130 Cremona Drive with the exception of two classes that will be at the Goleta Valley Library and Goleta Community Center.

Priority is given to Goleta residents, but the program is open to any resident of Santa Barbara County. We strongly encourage high school and college students to apply.

We can’t wait to meet our 2025 LEAD Goleta class! For more information and to apply, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/LEADGoleta.