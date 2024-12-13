Santa Barbara County has Filled Two New Positions to Enhance Correctional Healthcare

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department (SBCPHD) has appointed two experienced professionals to strengthen healthcare oversight and quality within the County’s correctional facilities. Dr. Carrick Adam has been named Chief Correctional Health Medical Advisor, and Aaron Stilwell, DNP, MBA, RN, will serve as Correctional Health Quality Care Improvement (QCI) Manager. These appointments reinforce the County’s commitment to delivering effective, compassionate care for incarcerated individuals.

The new roles are in alignment with the Board’s direction to expand monitoring of the agreement with private healthcare contractors and a broader effort to improve healthcare services in the County’s correctional facilities. Both Dr. Adam and Mr. Stilwell bring extensive experience in correctional healthcare and will work collaboratively to improve both the physical and mental well-being of those incarcerated within the County’s facilities.

Dr. Carrick Adam, a board-certified Pediatrician and Addiction Medicine specialist, will oversee the work of third-party healthcare contractors, ensuring compliance with National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) standards and advancing medical protocols.

Aaron Stilwell, DNP, MBA, RN, a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps with over 17 years of healthcare experience, will focus on quality improvement and compliance monitoring. He brings a strong background in risk management and healthcare operations, having held leadership roles in several local facilities.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Adam and Mr. Stilwell to our team,” said Mouhanad Hammami, Public Health Department Director. “Their leadership and expertise are invaluable assets to our Correctional Health Services team, and we are confident they will help us achieve our goal of providing high-quality, compassionate healthcare to individuals in the correctional system.”

The appointments come at a critical time as Santa Barbara County continues to invest in improving its correctional health infrastructure and services. In addition to expanding medical and mental health care, the County remains committed to exploring innovative ways to enhance rehabilitation programs, reduce recidivism, and ensure the well-being of all individuals in the correctional system.

Assistant County Executive Officer Tanja Heitman added, “These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to improving the healthcare system in our county’s correctional facilities. We are confident that Dr. Adam and Mr. Stilwell will make significant contributions to the health and well-being of our correctional system community.”

Credit: Courtesy

ABOUT DR. CARRICK ADAM:

Dr. Adam is board-certified in Pediatrics; Preventive Medicine-Addiction Medicine; and Addiction Medicine. Dr. Adam has an extensive history of providing healthcare locally to incarcerated youth serving as the Medical Director for the Santa Barbara County Juvenile Justice Centers since 2005. She was instrumental in developing COVID-19 protocols for the Juvenile Justice Center and working collaboratively with local law enforcement. Dr. Adam also serves as the Medical Director of the Santa Barbara County Sexual Assault Response Team and is the Pediatric Sexual Abuse Forensic Examiner. She received her Medical Degree and Master of Public Health from Tulane University and completed her residency and internship at the University of California, San Diego.

As the new Chief Correctional Health Medical Advisor, Dr. Adam will ensure the delivery of high-quality healthcare services to incarcerated individuals through a third-party contractor while maintaining compliance with relevant regulations and standards. She will be responsible for monitoring and coordinating all clinical and related activities of the Jail and Juvenile Justice Center Health Contractor clinical staff in their implementation of National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC) and evidence-based standards of healthcare (e.g., medical, dental, mental health, ancillary services etc.) for those incarcerated.

Dr. Adam will report directly to Dr. Phyllis Preciado, the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Public Health Department. Regular reports, audits and findings by Dr. Adam will be shared with the County Board of Supervisors through regular briefings by SBCPHD. Dr. Adam is committed to advancing medical protocols and services for a diverse inmate population, ensuring the County’s facilities offer timely and effective care.

Credit: Courtesy

ABOUT AARON STILWELL:

Aaron Stilwell, DNP, MBA, RN, brings 17 years of experience in healthcare, with over 10 years in quality measurement and improvement, risk management, compliance, and operations. His previous roles include work with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Lompoc Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, and CenCal Health. Dr. Stilwell is licensed as a Registered Nurse and holds a Master of Business Administration from Western Governors University and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Quinnipiac University. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.

As the Correctional Health Quality Care Improvement Manager for Santa Barbara County’s Correctional Health Services, Stilwell will oversee and guide the quality assurance process to ensure that healthcare providers follow clinical protocols and meet regulatory standards for incarcerated individuals.