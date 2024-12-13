SBCC Nursing Program Cohort Graduates with ADN Degrees on Friday

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: SBCC Nursing Program cohort graduates with ADN degrees

Dec. 13 “pinning” ceremony a milestone for future local nurses



WHEN: Friday, Dec. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: SBCC Garvin Theatre, West Cliff Campus, 721 Cliff Dr., Santa Barbara, CA 93109Reception immediately following the ceremony at the Garvin Theatre Patio

ADDITIONAL INFO FOR MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA:

On Friday, Dec. 13, the most recent cohort of nursing graduates from Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) will formally complete the program with a “pinning” ceremony, earning themselves an Associate Degree in Science in Nursing (ADN).



Upon completion of the program, many of the new ADN degree-holders are hired into the New Grad program at Santa Barbara’s Cottage Hospital. The new nurses are assigned a preceptor — an experienced practitioner who provides supervision during clinical practice — for many weeks depending on their chosen area of nursing specialization.



SBCC’s Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) program prepares students to become competent entry-level professional registered nurses, lifelong learners and active community members. The program is approved by the California State Board of Registered Nursing and accredited by Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Graduates are qualified to take the state board examination for licensure as registered nurses.Members of the media: Interviews with nursing program administrators can be arranged via the contact information below.