Sheriff’s Office Reminds the Community- In case of an Emergency, Call If You Can – Text If You Can’t

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community that they have the option to send text messages to 9-1-1 during emergencies when voice calls are not feasible or safe.

The service operates under the principle, “Call if you can — text if you can’t.” It is especially beneficial for individuals who are speech-impaired, hard of hearing, deaf, or in situations where making a voice call could endanger their safety.

Susan Farley, Manager of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Dispatch Center, highlighted an additional advantage: “We have observed that text to 9-1-1 often remains functional during widespread voice cell phone outages.” However, community members are still encouraged to make a voice call if possible and reserve texting for instances when voice communication is not an option.

Critical Information for Texting 9-1-1

The most crucial detail to include in a text to 9-1-1 is the exact location of the emergency. Unlike voice calls, texts do not automatically provide location information to dispatchers.

“The precise location is the most helpful information for us,” said Farley. “Occasionally, texts may be routed to the wrong agency, but we can transfer the details to the appropriate agency.”

Guidelines for Using Text to 9-1-1

Only use for emergencies. This service is not intended for general inquiries.

This service is not intended for general inquiries. Include a data or text plan. Phones must have an active plan to send messages.

Phones must have an active plan to send messages. Avoid roaming mode. Texts will not be delivered when roaming.

Texts will not be delivered when roaming. Use plain language. Avoid abbreviations, emojis, photos, or videos.

Avoid abbreviations, emojis, photos, or videos. Messages can be translated – but it could take a moment. Automated translation is not yet available, so messages are currently manual translated.

Automated translation is not yet available, so messages are currently manual translated. One recipient only. Texts cannot be sent to multiple recipients simultaneously.

All Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office call takers and dispatchers are trained and equipped to respond to 9-1-1 texts. The Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public of this additional way to reach help during an emergency. For non-emergencies, you can reach the dispatch center at 805-683-2724 or Sheriff’s Headquarters at 805-681-4100. Texting is not available for non-emergencies.