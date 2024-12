I just drove by the cutest office that’s decorated perfectly for Christmas! You’d swear it’s a gingerbread house! It’s on 520 W. Junipero Street, Dr. Rochon’s pediatric dentistry. Just wanted to share the Christmas spirit!

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.