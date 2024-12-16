Casa del Herrero Celebrates the Holidays

On December 14, a sold-out group of 150 avid supporters of Casa del Herrero (CDH) gathered at the historic Montecito estate, which was exquisitely decked out for Christmas. At this annual holiday fundraiser, guests mingled in the 1925 house, which was graced with a majestic Christmas tree and Yuletide decorations and lighting. Guests socialized also in a heated tent on the frontside and on the rear patio overlooking the picturesque grounds.

Creative touches made the gathering extra special, including State Street Ballet youth dancers in Nutcracker costumes greeting guests upon arrival. As a departing gift, guests received cookies from Solvang Bakery decorated with the designs on the Casa’s fountain tiles.

Addressing guests, former executive director Laura Bridley paid tribute to the late George Steedman Bass, a generous Casa supporter who helped establish the CDH Foundation. Bass was the grandson of George Fox Steedman, the industrialist who purchased the 11-acre property on East Valley Road in 1922 and commissioned George Washington Smith to build the house.

Although the Casa did not incur damage from the 1925 earthquake — Steedman moved in the day of — nor from the 1/9 Debris Flow, at 99 years old, the estate is in need of restoration and repair. To that end, the Casa has launched its first-ever capital campaign. It has raised $4.4 million toward an $18 million goal, which includes a $10 million endowment.

Work has already begun, with infrastructure restoration and repair getting priority. Restoration and repair of buildings, grounds, and art objects lie ahead, with a completion target date of December 2025.

The Casa was recently awarded $750,000 in National Park Service funds through the California Missions Foundation. According to Executive Director Rosie Rafferty, the award is a testament to the estate’s historical and cultural significance.

The funds will be used to restore key architectural features which, Rafferty related, “are vital to maintaining the historic integrity of the estate, preserving its legacy, and continuing to share its rich history with the community.” The nonprofit has an ongoing campaign for the $806,000 in matching (plus) funds required by the grant terms.

Casa del Herrero (House of Blacksmith) is on the National Register of Historic Places and has National Historic Landmark status. It is lauded as a fine example of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture. The nonprofit behind it preserves the house and grounds, including its Country Place Era– and Moorish-inspired gardens, as well as the Steedmans’ collection of art and antiques from the Golden Age of Spain.

The property is open to the public for guided tours by appointment. It also hosts occasional events for the community, including movie nights, parties, cooking classes, book club events, and sound baths. Casa del Herrero welcomes volunteer docents and gardeners.

