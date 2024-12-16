Announcement

Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., has Certified the Results of the California November 5, 2024, General Election

Mon Dec 16, 2024 | 11:01am

Sacramento, Calif. – Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. has certified the results of the California November 5, 2024, General Election. Among the results:

  • 16,140,044 Californians voted
  • 13,034,378 Vote By Mail ballots cast
  • 3,105,666 Ballots cast at voting location
  • 71.43% of the registered voters cast ballots

Click here to view the complete Statement of the Vote

“I am pleased to continue the transparency of data relating to California’s elections by releasing the November 5, 2024, Statement of Vote,” said California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D. “This data demonstrates how every vote matters.”

Historical Comparison of California Presidential General Elections:

Credit: Courtesy
Mon Dec 16, 2024 | 20:56pm
