Magoo’s Shoes and Deckers Partner to Provide Footwear for Children This Holiday Season

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA, December 16, 2024) Deckers Brands will host a charitable shopping event for local nonprofit Magoo’s Shoes at the Deckers Brand Showcase on Sunday, December 22 from 11:00AM to 5:00PM as part of Deckers Brands’ 12 Days of Giving campaign.

Deckers, at 6601 Hollister Ave., Goleta, will contribute 40% of total sales from the event to support Magoo’s Shoes in its mission of providing new footwear to young children in need.

In its effort to ensure access to essential footwear, Magoo’s Shoes organizes an annual event for groups of underprivileged children from North and South Santa Barbara County, giving them the opportunity to select a pair of brand-new shoes from the store.

“We are excited to once again collaborate with Deckers for this event,” said Simon Dixon, executive director of Magoo’s Shoes. “People can buy gifts for friends and family and be putting shoes onto the feet of children in need at no additional cost.”

“Our goal in 2025 is shoes for 500 kids; this holiday shopping event is a huge part of making that possible.”

For more, visit: www.MagoosShoes.org