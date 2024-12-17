Terminally-Ill Maine Man Achieves Lifelong Dream to Visit Alaska, Thanks to Dream Foundation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – December 17, 2024 – 68-year-old William Cousins of Ashland, Maine, has always dreamed of ‘experiencing the serene beauty of Alaska’s wilderness and its world-renowned fishing spots.’ Now diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer, William reached out to Dream Foundation for help to make his Dream come true.

“Despite the challenges this illness has brought my life, I remain hopeful and strive to find joy in the moments I share with my loved ones,” says William.

William hoped to share his trip to Alaska with his wife and steadfast companion of 50 years, Andrea, and their 27-year-old grandson, Dylan, who they raised together.

“I envision this trip as a chance to create lasting memories with Andrea and Dylan, to enjoy the tranquility of nature, and to share moments of joy and laughter far from the hospital rooms and treatment centers.”

William grew up in Mars Hill, Maine, where his humble beginnings instilled ‘a deep appreciation for the simple pleasures of life and a love for nature’ and that which still burns brightly in William’s heart and soul.

“It would be a chance for us to reconnect with each other and with nature, to find peace and happiness amidst the challenges we face,” William says. “The thought of us spending our days surrounded by breathtaking landscapes, and our evening reminiscing around a campfire brings a smile to my face and warmth to my heart.”

Dream Foundation is the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults and was able to grant William’s Dream with help from the local community in Anchorage, Alaska, and Dream Foundation Contributing Partners, United Airlines and Turo. William, Andrea, Dylan, and Andrea’s best friend for over thirty years, Maggie Davison, spent five days and four nights in “The Last Frontier” where they visited the fishing village of Whitter, feasted on Alaskan King Crab, toured Earthquake Park, and Alaska Wild Berry where they enjoyed decadent chocolates and other sumptuous treats as a family —another Dream brought to life by Dream Foundation.

About Dream Foundation:

Dream Foundation, the only national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults, fulfills final Dreams that provide inspiration, comfort and closure at the end of life. With the support of a nationwide network of volunteers, hospices, healthcare organizations, and committed donors, the organization has served more than 35,000 final Dreams over the last thirty years. Dream Foundation has Charity Navigator’s four-star rating—its highest—for sound and transparent fiscal management, ensuring its donors and partners that their investment will be used wisely. Dream Foundation receives no state or federal funding, relying on individual and corporate donations. To support the mission, please visit DreamFoundation.org/donate.