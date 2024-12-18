First Partner of California Jennifer Siebel Newsom Visits Santa Barbara High

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, First Partner to Governor Gavin Newsom, visited Santa Barbara High School last week to have, in her words, an “inspiring conversation” about the district’s progress on smartphone restrictions in classrooms. During her visit on 12/13, she toured the school’s Visual Arts and Design Academy, Early Years Infant Center, and GreenLab garden before joining a roundtable of parents, high school teachers, principals, and school boardmembers. Their discussion centered on the district’s “Off and Away” cell phone policy, which both Governor Newsom and the First Partner have recognized for its positive effects on students’ mental well-being and focus. “By creating an environment that fosters deeper connections, meaningful learning, and overall well-being, the district is setting a standard for others to follow,” she said.

Joyce Adriansen, a teacher of 27 years and former president of the Santa Barbara Teachers Association (SBTA), said she has seen just how distracting students’ cell phones can be. She and other SBTA members championed the policy after witnessing this in the classroom.

“Our ‘Off and Away’ policy has proven that putting the distraction away during class time helps students focus and build better relationships with others in the class,” she said. “Having the consistency of all teachers following the policy with the support from our administrators really helps with enforcing the policy.”