San Marcos Girls Basketball Falls Short 51-34 in Channel League Battle Against Oxnard

A tough matchup against Oxnard offered an opportunity for growth for the San Marcos High girls basketball team and new head coach Devin Uyesaka.

An uneven first half was too much for the Royals to overcome as the visiting Yellowjackets captured a 51-34 Channel League victory on Tuesday night at the Thunderhut.

“It has definitely been exciting coming back here with this coaching staff I have with me,” said Uyesaka, who is beginning his second stint at the helm of the program after serving as varsity coach from 2011-2013. “It has definitely revitalized me. I have this new energy and vibe with this coaching staff. We also have a great group of girls on top of it.”

San Marcos has a young team this season with only two seniors on the roster, which creates optimism for the future, but not without the necessary growing pains.

Devin Uyesaka is in his second stint as San Marcos High girls basketball varsity head coach. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Royals were led by freshman Jada Ahmad, who scored a team-high 14 points and was active defensively throughout the contest. She scored the first five San Marcos points as the Royals were in control for the majority of the first quarter.

“She has definitely been a very mature freshman,” Uyesaka said. “She doesn’t get too hyped about stuff and she doesn’t get too down about things. She keeps a level head. That allows her to play at a consistent level.”

A driving layup by senior Gianna Mandarino increased the San Marcos lead to 9-6 midway through the first quarter, but the Royals could not maintain the early momentum.

Oxnard responded with a 13-0 run to close the first quarter capped off by a basket inside from Sofia Salgado off a slick pass by Sienna Angell that made the score 19-9.

The Yellowjackets built on their lead in the second quarter and took a 33-14 lead into halftime after a three-pointer by Adela Randolph in the closing moments of the second quarter.

San Marcos turned thing around in the second half outsourcing Oxnard 20-18, but the damage was done and the Royals could not make a significant dent in the halftime deficit.

Sophomore Lily Ruvalcaba was a bright spot for San Marcos scoring all eight of her points in the second half. She also finished with a team-high seven rebounds, utilizing her length to create extra scoring opportunities.

With the loss San Marcos drops to 5-6 overall and 1-2 in Channel League play. Oxnard improves to 8-4 overall and 1-2 in Channel League.