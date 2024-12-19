2024 County of Santa Barbara Holiday Closure Schedule

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Agricultural Commissioner’s Office, Weights & Measures Department

The office will be open to the public December 26, 27, 30 and 31. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Due to minimal staffing, the public is encouraged to contact the department by telephone at (805) 681-5600 (Santa Barbara), and (805) 934-6200 (Santa Maria), prior to visiting the office.



Auditor-Controller’s Office

The office will be open December 26, 27, 30, and 31 from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Behavioral Wellness Department

The Department of Behavioral Wellness programs/offices will all remain open with normal hours, with the exception of Christmas Day and New Year’s Day (many operations will continue to be open on these holidays as well).

o Administration

o 24/7 Access Line

o Alcohol and Drug Program (ADP)

o Psychiatric Health Facility (PHF)

o Crisis Stabilization Unit (CSU)

o Adult Outpatient Clinics

o Children’s Outpatient Clinics

o Juvenile Justice Program

o ACT Programs

o Crisis Services

o Supported Housing Program

o Crisis Residential Treatment Program



Department of Behavioral Wellness on-call staff will be available throughout the department as needed.



Child Support Services

The offices of Child Support Services will be closed. For assistance with a child support case or to make a payment, please call 866-901-3212 and a Child Support representative will be able to assist you. To obtain information online, please visit Customer Connect at https://www.cse.ca.gov/customerconnect/login.



Clerk of the Board of Supervisors

Closed.



Clerk-Recorder, Assessor, and Elections

All Clerk-Recorder offices will close on December 24 at noon.

-Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder (1100 Anacapa Street Hall of Records, Santa Barbara, CA 93101) will be open Thursday, December 26, 2024, through Tuesday, December 31, 2024, from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Express Weddings will NOT be available during this time.

-Santa Maria Clerk-Recorder, 511 E. Lakeside Parkway, Suite 115 will be closed from December 25, 2024, through January 1, 2025.

The Assessor’s and Elections’ Offices will be closed from December 25, 2024, through January 1, 2025.



County Counsel

The office will be lightly staffed on December 26, 27, 30, and 31 to address any court issues that may arise. Regular office hours will remain 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

County Executive Office

Closed.



District Attorney’s Office

Open 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on December 26, 27, 30, and 31.



Fire Department

Headquarters will not be open to the public during the holiday closure; however, stations and emergency services will remain operational 24/7.

Planning & Development

Closed, inspectors will remain on call in case of emergencies.

Building and Planning Counters will be closed from December 24, 2024, to January 1, 2025. Offices will re-open on January 2, 2025.



The last day to submit applications in 2024 will be Wednesday, December 18, 2024, by 5 p.m. (PST). Both the County’s online permit system and payment portal Accela Citizen Access (ACS), will be shut down at that time and will be operational again on January 2, 2025, at 8 a.m. (PST)



Tolling of Deadlines During Closure

In light of the Holiday closure and shutdown of ACA, any deadline that occurs during the closure (beginning December 18, 2024, at 5 p.m.), including filing appeals, will automatically be extended until January 2, 2025.



Probation

The Santa Maria Juvenile Office will be closed; staff will be available to assist juvenile clients at the Santa Maria Centerpointe location. All other office locations, including the Report and Resource Centers, will be open December 26-27 and December 30 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with limited staffing. Offices will be open 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. on December 24 and 31.



Public Defender’s Office

Open December 24, 26, 27, 30, and 31 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. with limited staff in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria, but phones are available from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. The Lompoc and Juvenile Office will be open by appointment, but phones are available from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Public Health Department

• Health Care Centers- Carpinteria, Franklin, Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Santa Maria: Open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays

• California Children’s Services (CCS): Closed.

• Medical Therapy Units- Lompoc, Santa Barbara, Santa Maria: Closed.

• Pharmacy: Open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. weekdays with limited staff.

• Environmental Health Services: Closed; on-call for emergencies.

• Woman, Infant and Children’s (WIC): Open weekdays with limited staff.

• Emergency Medical Services: Closed; on-call for emergencies.

• Animal Services: Open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. with limited staff; Closed Monday, December 30th.

• Vital Records: Open from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. weekdays

• Disease Control & Prevention: Open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with limited staff.

• Public Health Laboratory: Open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with limited staff.

• Maternal Child Adolescent Health: Open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with limited staff.

• Public Health Administration: Open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. with limited staff.



Public Works Department

County administrative offices will be closed during the holiday closure.

• Resource Recovery & Waste Management: Offices will be closed. Transfer stations, Tajiguas Landfill, and Laguna Sanitation will remain open.

• Transportation: Offices and Permits/Construction will be closed. Maintenance will remain open with a modified crew.

• Water Resources: Offices will be closed. Flood Control Maintenance will remain open with a modified crew.

• Surveyor: Open December 26, 27, 30, and 31 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Customers can come into the office by appointment from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.



Sheriff’s Office

The Sheriff’s Office will remain operational 24/7.



Social Services Department

Open during normal business hours, December 26, 27, 30, and 31.

All County offices will reopen on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

The County of Santa Barbara wishes you a happy and safe holiday season and a wonderful New Year!