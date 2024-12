Just read Nick Welsh’s article about the impacts of the SpaceX launches . Just to let you know, we here in Bakersfield are also subject to the sonic booms. I for one am not happy that these booms will become more frequent next year. Perhaps those who are pushing for environmental review can use this info to fortify their position.

