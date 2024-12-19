Announcement

Upcoming VSFB Launch and Landing Scheduled for Net Dec. 21 at 3 a.m.

Thu Dec 19, 2024 | 11:06am

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Dec. 19, 2024 – Vandenberg Guardians and Airmen are set to support the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch of the Bandwagon-2 mission to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) on Dec. 21, with the launch window opening at 3 a.m. PT.

A backup launch opportunity is scheduled for 3 a.m. on Dec. 22, 2024.

The 3 a.m. launch window is necessary to achieve the required orbital location.

Approximately eight minutes after liftoff, Falcon 9’s first stage will land at SpaceX’s Landing Zone 4 (LZ-4) at Vandenberg.

Residents local to the base may hear a sonic boom upon landing, which will vary based on weather and other conditions.

