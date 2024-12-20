Dos Pueblos Goes Cold in Non-League Loss to Foothill

Poor shooting doomed the Dos Pueblos High boys’ basketball team in a 63-31 loss to Foothill of Santa Ana on Thursday night.

After a strong first quarter the Chargers were held to two second quarter points as the visiting Knight turned an 11-7 lead to a 25-9 lead at halftime.

“You just have to keep shooting. In basketball you are going to go through stretches where you don’t make it in the basket,” said Dos Pueblos coach Joe Zamora. “I could see at times we weren’t confident.”

Dos Pueblos has good size in the front court with Coulter Jay, Wyatt Gardiner and Shane Grant all standing 6’4” or taller, but Foothill still had a massive size advantage with 6’11” Danny Kennard.

Kennard was held to two points at halftime as the Chargers did a nice job collapsing but broke out for 18 points in the second half to finish with a game-high 20 points.

“I felt like we had a really good game plan,” Zamora said. “We had some good defensive sequences, but on the offensive end we didn’t score.”

Gardiner led Dos Pueblos with eight points, all of which came in the second half. Grant scored seven points with six coming in the second half and Evan Pinsker scored all six of his points in the first half.

Dos Pueblos {5-6 overall} will take on University Prep at the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic on December 26.