LOMPOC, CA, December 20, 2024 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Unity Shoppe in Lompoc. The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony will take place on Wednesday, January 29th from 11am-12pm at 1009 North H St. #B (located in the back of Goodwill Mission Services).

Unity Shoppe, a nonprofit organization based in Santa Barbara, is expanding its services to the Lompoc Community. Unity Shoppe is committed to providing resources, such as groceries, clothing, and other essentials to Santa Barbara County residents impacted by temporary conditions of poverty, life transitions, natural disasters, or heath crises.

We invite you to join us welcoming Unity Shoppe in Lompoc, tour the new office and meet the team!

For more information about this Chamber Ribbon Cutting please contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at (805)736-4567.