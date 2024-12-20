Jean Yamamura’s 2024 in Review | Thank You to Our Voices Writers

Some of the best, thoughtful commentary about events local and supralocal come from the Independent’s readers, who are an astute bunch. Here is a small collection of the cream from the top.

The tribulations of the Bubble Guy with the City of Santa Barbara’s permit and other demands received a cheerfully serious rebuke in “Get Off My Lawn!”

The Issue of the Year in Santa Barbara was housing, summed up by many in personal and eloquent ways, but especially in these two pieces.

Another concern, delivered with the icy verve expected after an ocean swim, was what would happen to the outdoor showers at Leadbetter Beach.

Looking away may be the great tragedy of our future, expressed in the most heartfelt and gentle way.

The presidential election delivered one brief moment of light, captured by the Kamala Is Brat movement, followed by grin-and-bear-it unease.

Happily, we met Barry Maher this year, a much-heralded Royal Expert:

The beautiful image that sparked this reverie is mirrored by the graceful prose that chases a disappearing landscape.