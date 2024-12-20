Jean Yamamura’s 2024 in Review | Thank You to Our Voices Writers

Year in Review

Fri Dec 20, 2024

Some of the best, thoughtful commentary about events local and supralocal come from the Independent’s readers, who are an astute bunch. Here is a small collection of the cream from the top.

The tribulations of the Bubble Guy with the City of Santa Barbara’s permit and other demands received a cheerfully serious rebuke in “Get Off My Lawn!”

Get Off My Lawn!

The Issue of the Year in Santa Barbara was housing, summed up by many in personal and eloquent ways, but especially in these two pieces.

When Will Housing Talk Become Homes?
A Neighborhood Obituary

Another concern, delivered with the icy verve expected after an ocean swim, was what would happen to the outdoor showers at Leadbetter Beach.

The Joy of Outdoor Showers

Looking away may be the great tragedy of our future, expressed in the most heartfelt and gentle way.

Climate Change: What Will Our Grandchildren Say to Us?

The presidential election delivered one brief moment of light, captured by the Kamala Is Brat movement, followed by grin-and-bear-it unease.

“kamala IS brat” and Has My Vote
The Circus Is Back in Town

Happily, we met Barry Maher this year, a much-heralded Royal Expert:

Meghan, Harry, and Barry
Brain Damage

The beautiful image that sparked this reverie is mirrored by the graceful prose that chases a disappearing landscape.

Frozen in Time
