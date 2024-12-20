Josef Woodard’s Favorite Cover Stories of the Year

It’s that time again for our annual year in review series, when we look back on the year of writing that was, and share some of our favorite stories with readers.

SBIFF Gives Fiesta 5 a New Lease on Life by Nick Welsh

Nick Welsh’s engaging and multidimensional saga covered many cases, and deftly. It managed to juggle a state-of–State Street theme, backroom intrigue, and idealistic cultural perspectives in telling the story of SBIFF’s adventure on its way to a hopeful multi-screen Cinema Mecca.

Fight for Freedom: The Chumash Uprising of 1824 by Ryan P. Cruz

Ryan P. Cruz laid out an elaborate historical saga with present-day resonances, giving broad public exposure to the far-too-little-known Chumash revolt of 1824. It’s a subject that should be taught in schools and un-swept from under the Mission system mythos rug.



Down the Rabbit Hole Santa Barbara Independent Reporter Takes a Trip into the World of Ketamine Therapy by Callie Fausey

Callie Fausey’s fascinating cover story on ketamine was a prime example of journalism which can shed light on a common topic through a mix of deeply personal experience and objective reportage. And with psychedelic sauce on the side.