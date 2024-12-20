Year in Review

Josef Woodard’s Favorite Cover Stories of the Year

Our Senior Arts Writer Sounds Off on His Favorite Stories of the Year

Author Image By
Fri Dec 20, 2024 | 5:10pm
From left: Josef Woodard; Chumash Uprising Cover; Ketamine Therapy Cover; SBIFF Film Center Cover

It’s that time again for our annual year in review series, when we look back on the year of writing that was, and share some of our favorite stories with readers.

SBIFF Gives Fiesta 5 a New Lease on Life by Nick Welsh

Nick Welsh’s engaging and multidimensional saga covered many cases, and deftly. It managed to juggle a state-of–State Street theme, backroom intrigue, and idealistic cultural perspectives in telling the story of SBIFF’s adventure on its way to a hopeful multi-screen Cinema Mecca.

Fight for Freedom: The Chumash Uprising of 1824 by Ryan P. Cruz

Ryan P. Cruz laid out an elaborate historical saga with present-day resonances, giving broad public exposure to the far-too-little-known Chumash revolt of 1824. It’s a subject that should be taught in schools and un-swept from under the Mission system mythos rug.

Down the Rabbit Hole Santa Barbara Independent Reporter Takes a Trip into the World of Ketamine Therapy by Callie Fausey

Callie Fausey’s fascinating cover story on ketamine was a prime example of journalism which can shed light on a common topic through a mix of deeply personal experience and objective reportage. And with psychedelic sauce on the side.

Sat Dec 21, 2024 | 03:59am
https://www.independent.com/2024/12/20/josef-woodards-favorite-cover-stories-of-the-year/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.