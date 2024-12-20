Local Elected Leaders Gather at Path Santa Barbara to Provide Holiday Meals for Our Unhoused Neighbors

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Local leaders joined PATH CEO, Jennifer Hark Dietz and PATH Santa Barbara Regional Director, Liz Adams to provide special holiday meals to our unhoused neighbors on Monday, December 16th. We were joined by Santa Barbara City Councilmember-elect for District 1, Wendy Santamaria, and Santa Barabara County Supervisor-elect for District 1, Roy Lee, and District 2 Supervisor, Laura Capps.

“The holidays are a time to be together and reflect, and I was honored to take part in this celebration with my new constituents at PATH,” said Supervisor-elect Roy Lee. “I have always believed food has the power to bring us together, so I have greatly enjoyed putting my experience to work in PATH’s kitchen. I look forward to our continued partnership when I take office next month.”

For nearly a decade, PATH has served the Santa Barbara community by operating an interim housing site and by providing comprehensive services. We began operating on July 1, 2015, when PATH merged with Casa Esperanza Homeless Shelter. Since then, PATH has grown to provide services that include street outreach, housing navigation, rapid re-housing, case management, and permanent housing solutions. Our interim housing site also serves as an access point for the county’s Coordinated Entry System (CES), which allows PATH to guide individuals toward the resources they need to secure and maintain stable housing.

“I am always heartened by the opportunity to serve our County’s most vulnerable residents,” said Supervisor Laura Capps. “PATH is an integral component of our region’s response to homelessness, offering a safe space to rest and recover while planning for the next step. I am grateful to partner with them this holiday season and throughout the year.”

PATH Santa Barbara serves some of the most vulnerable individuals in our community. Nearly 65% of people served have chronic history of homelessness, physical health, and mental health. We strive to provide a healing space for our guests and that includes providing fresh, daily meals thanks to our food rescue program.

“I was delighted to serve my soon-to-be constituents a warm lunch, alongside the team at PATH,” said Councilmember-elect Santamaria. “PATH is a critical partner in my goals to prevent and end homelessness in the First District and across the City. I’m thankful for the opportunity to visit the shelter and see firsthand PATH’s commitment to our most vulnerable residents.”

This year, PATH Santa Barbara launched the Pathways Home Rapid Re-Housing (RRH) program in partnership with Santa Barbara City College. Our RRH program helps students quickly exit homelessness and secure permanent housing. We assist with finding housing, covering security deposits, and paying rent, along with providing case management for up to two years.

There are a number of ways to support PATH, including our robust volunteer program. This past fiscal year, PATH Santa Barbara volunteers logged over 5,300 volunteer hours. Whether you have a few hours to spare or want to commit to a regular schedule, your time is a valuable resource that can change lives. From food distribution and wellness workshops to hygiene kit assembly and helping with community events, there are numerous opportunities to give your time. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact J.V. Vallejos at SBVolunteers@epath.org.