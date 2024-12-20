New Traffic Signal at Storke Road and Whittier Drive
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.
A new traffic signal is up and running at the intersection of Storke Road and Whittier Drive near Girsh Park and UCSB North Campus Open Space. The additional signal was installed to improve traffic flow and enhance pedestrian crossings, ensuring safer travel for all road users. The signal is located in a residential area and at a bus stop that many students use daily. The traffic signal is also near the site of the County of Santa Barbara approved Ocean Meadows Residential Development (32 single family homes and 6 condominiums) The traffic signal is one of many projects happening in the City of Goleta. To learn more, go to https://www.cityofgoleta.org/your-city/public-works.