Palomo

Meet Palomo, an affectionate kitty who will steal your heart with his silly antics and adorable squeaky meow. This charming guy is a cuddle enthusiast, always ready to snuggle up and be your warmest companion, especially at night. He absolutely loves chin and cheek scratches, and his content purrs will let you know just how much he appreciates your affection.

Despite having arthritis that makes it difficult for him to jump onto higher surfaces, Palomo doesn’t let that slow him down. With a little help-like a set of steps up to your bed or couch-he’ll happily climb up and settle in for some quality relaxation time with you.

If you’re looking for a loving, cuddly, and endearing feline friend who will bring joy and warmth into your home, Palomo is the perfect match. Come meet him and let his sweet nature and delightful personality brighten your days!

All of our cats are neutered or spayed, treated for fleas, vaccinated, and microchipped. Check out our website www.asapcats.org for adoptable cats, adoption applications, and to learn more about fostering and volunteer opportunities. You can also email info@asapcats.org or call us at 805-683-3368.

Quincy

Quincy is 3 month old Australian Shepard/ Poodle mix who will likely be under 20 pounds. Having lived in a home with many children who didn’t understand his needs, Quincy is now looking for a loving adult-only home where he can truly thrive. This energetic little guy is crate-trained and pee pad-trained and knows to potty outside, Quincy has a lot of fun and playful energy, he is eager to please and incredibly smart!

ADOPTION EVENT

Join Us This Saturday at Petco Santa Barbara! Looking for love and wagging tails? Come meet our adorable adoptable pups on Saturday, December 21st from 1:30 – 3:00 PM at Petco Santa Barbara! From sassy divas to curious adventurers, energetic zoomers to quiet cuddlebugs, we’ve got the perfect furry friend waiting for their furever home—and it might just be yours!

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118