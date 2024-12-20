Announcement

The Arlington Theatre to Host A Free Family Event, Mufasa Activity Zone for the Release of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Fri Dec 20, 2024 | 1:15pm

Los Angeles, CA ¾ December 19, 2024 – The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will host a Mufasa Activity Zone on the Arlington Courtyard on Saturday, December 21 and 28, 2024 to celebrate the release of MUFASA: THE LION KING opening at Arlington Theatre on Friday, December 20, 2024.  Admission is free with the purchase of a MUFASA: THE LION KING ticket at the Arlington Theatre.

Additionally, The Arlington Theatre is supporting the Foodbank Santa Barbara County through a food drive from December 19-31. Guests that bring a non-perishable food item will receive a 15% discount on all non-alcoholic concessions on the day of their visit to the theatre.

What:    Mufasa Activity Zone

Where:  The Arlington Theatre on the Arlington Theatre Courtyard

             1317 State Street

             Santa Barbara, CA  93101

Event Times:    Noon-5pm (before and after scheduled showtimes)

Scheduled Activities include:

  • Kids Game Zone: various family games
  • Raffle drawings and prizes throughout the events including tickets to MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, and a Skate Group Class at Ice in Paradise
  • Face Painting (a small fee applies)
  • An art activity presented by Santa Barbara Museum of Art
  • Coloring station powered by Ice in Paradise (12/28)
  • Lion Roar Contest
  • Live Music (12/21)
  • Concessions Special Hot Chocolate

The event sponsors include:  Ice in Paradise, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation.

The Arlington theatre is converting its Arlington Theatre Courtyard into a fun family Mufasa themed activity zone and invites the community to come out to experience the highly anticipated movie MUFASA: THE LION KING on the big screen.  Guests can get more information by visiting the www.MetroTheatres.com or www.ArlingtonTheatreSB.com.

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 12 theatres and 68 screens in California and Colorado.  For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.

