The Arlington Theatre to Host A Free Family Event, Mufasa Activity Zone for the Release of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’
Los Angeles, CA ¾ December 19, 2024 – The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will host a Mufasa Activity Zone on the Arlington Courtyard on Saturday, December 21 and 28, 2024 to celebrate the release of MUFASA: THE LION KING opening at Arlington Theatre on Friday, December 20, 2024. Admission is free with the purchase of a MUFASA: THE LION KING ticket at the Arlington Theatre.
Additionally, The Arlington Theatre is supporting the Foodbank Santa Barbara County through a food drive from December 19-31. Guests that bring a non-perishable food item will receive a 15% discount on all non-alcoholic concessions on the day of their visit to the theatre.
What: Mufasa Activity Zone
Where: The Arlington Theatre on the Arlington Theatre Courtyard
1317 State Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Event Times: Noon-5pm (before and after scheduled showtimes)
Scheduled Activities include:
- Kids Game Zone: various family games
- Raffle drawings and prizes throughout the events including tickets to MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, and a Skate Group Class at Ice in Paradise
- Face Painting (a small fee applies)
- An art activity presented by Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Coloring station powered by Ice in Paradise (12/28)
- Lion Roar Contest
- Live Music (12/21)
- Concessions Special Hot Chocolate
The event sponsors include: Ice in Paradise, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation.
The Arlington theatre is converting its Arlington Theatre Courtyard into a fun family Mufasa themed activity zone and invites the community to come out to experience the highly anticipated movie MUFASA: THE LION KING on the big screen. Guests can get more information by visiting the www.MetroTheatres.com or www.ArlingtonTheatreSB.com.
About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation
Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 12 theatres and 68 screens in California and Colorado. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.