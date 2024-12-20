The Arlington Theatre to Host A Free Family Event, Mufasa Activity Zone for the Release of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Los Angeles, CA ¾ December 19, 2024 – The Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA will host a Mufasa Activity Zone on the Arlington Courtyard on Saturday, December 21 and 28, 2024 to celebrate the release of MUFASA: THE LION KING opening at Arlington Theatre on Friday, December 20, 2024. Admission is free with the purchase of a MUFASA: THE LION KING ticket at the Arlington Theatre.

Additionally, The Arlington Theatre is supporting the Foodbank Santa Barbara County through a food drive from December 19-31. Guests that bring a non-perishable food item will receive a 15% discount on all non-alcoholic concessions on the day of their visit to the theatre.

What: Mufasa Activity Zone

Where: The Arlington Theatre on the Arlington Theatre Courtyard

1317 State Street

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Event Times: Noon-5pm (before and after scheduled showtimes)

Scheduled Activities include:

Kids Game Zone: various family games

Raffle drawings and prizes throughout the events including tickets to MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation, and a Skate Group Class at Ice in Paradise

Face Painting (a small fee applies)

An art activity presented by Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Coloring station powered by Ice in Paradise (12/28)

Lion Roar Contest

Live Music (12/21)

Concessions Special Hot Chocolate

The event sponsors include: Ice in Paradise, Santa Barbara Museum of Art, and MOXI, The Wolf Museum of Exploration & Innovation.

The Arlington theatre is converting its Arlington Theatre Courtyard into a fun family Mufasa themed activity zone and invites the community to come out to experience the highly anticipated movie MUFASA: THE LION KING on the big screen. Guests can get more information by visiting the www.MetroTheatres.com or www.ArlingtonTheatreSB.com.

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family owned theatre circuit launched in 1923, provides a premium movie-going experience with a growing number of plush luxury recliner auditoriums and expanded food and beverage offerings. Metropolitan currently operates a diverse collection of historic properties and state-of-the-art multiplexes among its 12 theatres and 68 screens in California and Colorado. For more information on Metropolitan Theatres, visit www.MetroTheatres.com.