County of Santa Barbara Probation Department Launches Countywide Holiday Wellness Operation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.)– On December 17 and December 19, 2024, the County of Santa Barbara Probation Department conducted countywide wellness checks of youth under its supervision to ensure the safety and wellbeing of both the youth and their families. To support families during the holiday season, Probation Officers distributed toys, games and clothing, generously donated by the Goleta Costco, United Way and Community Solutions, Inc., along with food boxes from the Santa Maria Elks Lodge and grocery store gift cards provided by the Probation Department.

The objectives of the Holiday Wellness Operation were to assess living environments, identify the needs of the youth and their family members, and provide information about available community resources. The operation was a success, resulting in 35 homes visited and no arrests.

“Our Holiday Wellness Operation provides an opportunity to support the youth we supervise and their families,” said Chief Probation Officer Holly Benton. “This operation reinforces our ongoing efforts to promote stability and success by connecting families with the resources they need to thrive,” she said.

The Santa Barbara County Probation Department is committed to community safety and taking a proactive role in client accountability and family wellness.