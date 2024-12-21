Santa Barbara City College Announces Applications Open for Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (Dec. 19, 2024) — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) is pleased to announce that applications are now open for the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee. This committee was approved by the SBCC Board of Trustees during their public meeting on Thursday, December 19, 2024. Applications are being accepted through Wednesday, January 8, 2025 at 5 p.m.



As required by law, the SBCC Board of Trustees must appoint the members of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee within 60 days of affirming the 2024 election results, which also occurred on December 19, 2024. Applications will be reviewed from January 9, 2025 until selected by the SBCC Board of Trustees in their public meeting on Thursday, January 16, 2025.



The Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee plays a critical role in ensuring transparency and accountability in the use of Proposition 39 bond revenues. According to Administrative Procedure (AP) 6740, the committee’s primary purpose is to:



• Inform the public about the expenditure of Proposition 39 bond revenues;

• Review and report on the proper expenditure of Proposition 39 funds for facility construction; and

• Advise the public on the District’s compliance with Proposition 39 requirements as outlined in the California Constitution.



Committee Responsibilities



Members of the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee may engage in the following activities:

• Reviewing annual independent performance and financial audits;

• Inspecting facilities and grounds to verify proper use of bond revenues;

• Reviewing deferred maintenance proposals or plans; and

• Assessing the District’s efforts to maximize bond revenues through cost-saving measures.



Membership Requirements



The committee must include at least seven members who serve without compensation for a term of two years, with a maximum of three consecutive terms. Members must meet the following criteria:

• One member active in a business organization representing the local business community;

• One member active in a senior citizens’ organization;

* One member active in a bona fide taxpayer organization;

• One student currently enrolled at SBCC and appointed by the Associated Student Government (the student may serve up to six months after graduation or certificate completion);

• One member active in the support and organization of the District, such as a member of an advisory council or foundation; and

• Two members from the community at large.



SBCC is committed to ensuring that this committee reflects the diverse community it serves and encourages all eligible individuals to apply.



How to Apply



Applications for the Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee are available now and will be accepted until Wednesday, January 8, 2025. Interested individuals can visit the SBCC website at www.sbcc.edu/measure-p/transparency/ to submit an application or learn more about the committee’s responsibilities.

