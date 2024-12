Are you aware these launches are causing health problems? Not to be passed over are the vomiting blood, dizzyness, rashes, jumping legs, and nerve pain to name a few. These launches are not without risks to humans, animals, or the environment. Vandenberg is too close to the population to be entirely safe. Move them to Texas.

