Society Matters | Year in Pictures

Santa Barbara-based nonprofits hosted hundreds of events this year to raise crucial funding for their work. I covered a few dozen of them, writing stories that typically went beyond the event to convey the nature, scope, and importance of the organizations’ work. Here are some of my favorite photos from the events, which not only raise critical funds, but are also some of the best parties in town.

