Society Matters | Year in Pictures
Guests Enjoy Fun Events While Supporting Valuable Nonprofits
Zoofari: S.B. Zoo past board chairs Kelly Jensen, Rhonda Henderson, and Amy Pryor | Credit: Gail Arnold
Santa Barbara-based nonprofits hosted hundreds of events this year to raise crucial funding for their work. I covered a few dozen of them, writing stories that typically went beyond the event to convey the nature, scope, and importance of the organizations’ work. Here are some of my favorite photos from the events, which not only raise critical funds, but are also some of the best parties in town.
Michael Towbes Library Plaza Palooza: Mayor Randy Rowse and Anne Smith Towbes preside over ribbon cutting. | Gail Arnold Community Environmental Council Green Gala Event Committee: Sima Morrison, Lucy Firestone, Connie Maday, Michelle Weinman (co-chair and boardmember), Jessica McLernon, Truman Davies, Katy Powers (co-chair), Carolyn Fitzgerald (co-chair), Nicole Delesalle, and Mally Chakola | Gail Arnold Granada Theatre Legends Gala : Past honoree Kenny Loggins and Lisa Hawkins | Gail Arnold S.B. Yacht Club Charity Regatta: SB Yacht Club Commodore Dennis Boneck, Sandy Boneck, VNA Health Foundation Director Lailan McGrath, and VNA Health President and CEO Kieran Shah | Gail Arnold Foodbank of S.B. County Empty Bowls event: Congressman Salud Carbajal (4th from left) with (L-R) Kathy Pfeifer, Linda Krop, Ginny Kuhn, Marla Van Stein, and Victoria Greene | Gail Arnold Therapy Dogs of S.B. Fashion Show: Boardmember and volunteer Kim Lieberman, Founder and Director of Wellness Programs Karen Lee Stevens, and Executive Director Carey Bradshaw | Gail Arnold Environmental Defense Center Green & Blue event: Honoree Heal the Ocean Co-Founder and Executive Director Hillary Hauser, EDC Executive Director Alex Katz, and EDC Chief Counsel Linda Krop | Gail Arnold Ensemble Theatre Company Curtain Up event: Jackson Gillies, Lois Mahalia, and Miriam Dance perform. | Gail Arnold S.B. Youth Sailing Foundation: Mayor and SB Yacht Club member Randy Rowse officiates at Kelp (ribbon) Cutting for new Clubhouse. | Gail Arnold
