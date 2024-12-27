Santa Barbara Explodes Offensively in 88-39 Victory Over Yorba Linda

The Dons made a statement on the opening day of the Santa High Holiday Classic with an 88-39 rout of Yorba Linda.

Senior Luke Zuffelato led the way for Santa Barbara with 25 points. Carter Battle added 23 points. Owen Horn also reached double digit scoring with 13 points, including three three-pointers.

Santa Barbara jumped out to a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter and never took its foot off the gas pedal. With the victory the Dons improved to 8-2 overall this season. Yorba Linda dropped to 10-5.

The Dons will continue tournament play on Saturday against Dougherty Valley beginning at 7 p.m.

San Marcos 67, Saratoga 65

The Royals withstood a late Saratoga rally to capture a 67-65 victory on day one of the Santa Barbara Holiday Classic.

Danny Diaz led all scorers with 24 points. Koji Hefener finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

San Marcos will take on Paraclete on Friday beginning at 7 p.m. at the Thunderhut.