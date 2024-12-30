Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The California Secretary of State, in partnership with the County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder’s Office, is pleased to host an Apostille Pop-Up Event on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM at the Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara. This one-day event provides residents with a convenient way to obtain Apostille certification without traveling to Sacramento or Los Angeles.

An Apostille is an official certification issued by the California Secretary of State to authenticate the signatures of public officials on documents for use in other countries. The event aims to serve Santa Barbara County residents who require Apostille services for personal, educational, or legal purposes.

Who Should Attend?

This event is ideal for individuals in Santa Barbara County and nearby areas who need official documents validated for international use. Common examples include:

Vital Records : Birth, marriage, and death certificates.

: Birth, marriage, and death certificates. Notarized Documents : Powers of attorney, transcripts, and identification documents.

: Powers of attorney, transcripts, and identification documents. Certified Court Records.

Dr. Shirley N. Weber, California Secretary of State, emphasized the importance of accessibility, stating:

“One of the most important aspects of my role as California’s Secretary of State is to ensure that the services we provide are customer-friendly. Offering Apostille services in community locations such as Santa Barbara allows my office to bring government to people in need of services. I appreciate Santa Barbara officials partnering with us to better serve their community.”

Event Details:

Date : Tuesday, January 7, 2025

: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Time : 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM

: 9:00 AM – 4:30 PM Location: County of Santa Barbara Clerk-Recorder’s Office, Hall of Records, 1100 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

What to Bring:

A document signed by a California public official or an original notarized/certified document (photocopies are not accepted).

A completed Apostille Pop-Up Shop Request Cover Sheet, found here.

Payment of $20 per Apostille, plus a $6 Special Handling fee for each different public official’s signature. Payments can be made by Visa, Mastercard, check, or money order (payable to the Secretary of State).

Plan Ahead:

Due to high demand, wait times may range from 2-3 hours. Residents are encouraged to arrive early to ensure service.

What if I can’t Attend:

There are multiple routine ways to obtain an Apostille.

By Mail:

Via United States Postal Service:

Notary Public Section

P.O. Box 942877

Sacramento, CA 94277–0001

Via any other service (e.g. FedEx, UPS, DHL) can be sent to the physical address:

Notary Public Section

1500 11th Street, 2nd Floor

Sacramento, CA 95814

In Person:

Secretary of State (Los Angeles) 300 South Spring Street, Room 12513 Los Angeles, CA 90013

The Los Angeles office located in the Ronald Reagan building is open for in-person, same day service.