Draft Environmental Impact Report NOP for Sandpiper Golf Course Renovation and New Clubhouse; Environmental Hearing Officer Meeting

On December 23, 2024, the City of Goleta published a Notice of Preparation for a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) for the Sandpiper Golf Course Renovation and New Clubhouse; 7925 Hollister Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117; Assessor’s Parcel No. (APN): 079-210-059; Case No(s)> 22-0001-CDPH, 22-0009-DP-CUP, 22-0032-DRB.

This Notice of Availability regarding the Preparation (NOP) is being issued by the City of Goleta for the proposed Sandpiper Golf Course Renovation and New Clubhouse, located in the City of Goleta to advise the public and Responsible Agencies that a Draft Environmental Impact Report (DEIR) is being prepared to study the environmental impacts of the above referenced project. Additionally, the purpose is to provide the public and Responsible Agencies an opportunity to comment on the anticipated range of issues to be studied within the DEIR.

Link to Project Page: Sandpiper Golf Course Renovation and New Clubhouse Project Page

This NOP is being circulated pursuant to California Resources Code Section 211153(a) and CEQA Guidelines Section 15082.

In accordance with CEQA Guidelines Section 15082(b), the NOP is being provided for thirty days and will serve as the baseline for the environmental analysis. The NOP period will commence on December 26, 2024, and will conclude on January 27, 2025.

Notice of Availability for Preparation for DEIR

NOTICE OF PREPARATION PUBLIC COMMENT PERIOD: The public comment period begins on Thursday, December 26, 2024, and ends on January 27, 2024 (30 days). All letters should be addressed to Mary Chang, Supervising Planner via email at mchang@cityofgoleta.org. The comment period for the NOP period ends on January 27, 2025, at 4:00 P.M. Please limit comments to environmental issues. When possible, please use email to submit public. comment.